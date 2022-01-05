LA Testing Site Says Teen Tested Positive for ‘FLURONA’ Co-Infection | VIDEO

*According to CBS Los Angeles, The first case of “flurona” – the mixture of both influenza and coronavirus – has been discovered at the COVID-19 testing center near the Getty Center.

The news outlet says the boy was a teenager who only has mild symptoms but tested positive for both, the flu and covid. The family took a vacation to Cabo San Lucas but he was the only one feeling sick. One other family member tested positive for Covid, but the teenager was the only one who tested positive for both.

Steven Berzan, the operations chief of 911 COVID Testing, doesn’t want folks to get to alarmed but has sent out a message for Americans to continue wearing a mask, washing hands and staying home if feeling sick.

