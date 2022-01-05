Police Officer Laquandia Cooley Responds to Shooting Incident to Find Son Dead

*A mother and Mississippi police officer was in for a terrible surprise after she was dispatched to respond to a shooting that had taken place Sunday night. Upon arriving to the scene, Officer Laquandia Cooley found her son dead.

“We initially responded to the call, not knowing when I made it over there, the person was going to be my son that was laying there,” Officer Cooley told WLBT-TV.

“As we get out, I look and I was like, ‘This is my son, this is my son.’ So, I literally just go into a break down you know? Like, why? Who would do this to my son?”

“I couldn’t even believe what I was seeing,” she said. “I was seeing my own son laying there on the ground dead. It was pretty much a panic. It was just, it was too much.”

Cooley’s 20-year-old son, Charles Stewart Jr., died from a gunshot wound to the head. The family says his death is traumatizing.

Hazlehurst Police Chief Darian Murray told reporters the investigation into Stewart’s death will be conducted by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation since the 20-year-old is the son of a police officer.

Murray said that no suspects have been identified yet.

Stewart’s father, Charles Stewart Sr., told WLBT he also couldn’t believe it when he was told later that his son had been killed.

“It’s traumatizing for the whole family,” he said. “We’re just trying to cope day-to-day. Just trying to figure out why this happened and who could have did this.”