Wednesday, January 5, 2022
HomeEUR SectionsSocial Heat
Police - Police Abuse

Police Officer Laquandia Cooley Responds to Shooting Incident to Find Son Dead

By Fisher Jack
0

Laquandia Cooley and son Charles Stewart Jr.
Charles Stewart Jr (R), the son of officer Laquandia Cooley (L), had succumbed to his wounds by the time his mother arrived on the scene

*A mother and Mississippi police officer was in for a terrible surprise after she was dispatched to respond to a shooting that had taken place Sunday night. Upon arriving to the scene, Officer Laquandia Cooley found her son dead.

“We initially responded to the call, not knowing when I made it over there, the person was going to be my son that was laying there,” Officer Cooley told WLBT-TV.

“As we get out, I look and I was like, ‘This is my son, this is my son.’ So, I literally just go into a break down you know? Like, why? Who would do this to my son?”

“I couldn’t even believe what I was seeing,” she said. “I was seeing my own son laying there on the ground dead. It was pretty much a panic. It was just, it was too much.”

Cooley’s 20-year-old son, Charles Stewart Jr., died from a gunshot wound to the head. The family says his death is traumatizing.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Theranos and Elizabeth Holmes – How Much Time Will She Face? | WATCH

Wait! There’s more …

Hazlehurst Police Chief Darian Murray told reporters the investigation into Stewart’s death will be conducted by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation since the 20-year-old is the son of a police officer.

Murray said that no suspects have been identified yet.

Stewart’s father, Charles Stewart Sr., told WLBT he also couldn’t believe it when he was told later that his son had been killed.

“It’s traumatizing for the whole family,” he said. “We’re just trying to cope day-to-day. Just trying to figure out why this happened and who could have did this.”

Previous article‘Growing Up Hip Hop’ Exclusive Clip: Twist Facing Life in Prison [WATCH]
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO