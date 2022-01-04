Tuesday, January 4, 2022
Pregnant Eve Shows Off Baby Bump in New Instagram Photos

By Ny MaGee
Eve
Rapper Eve pregnant via Instagram

*Rapper Eve kicked off the New Year by sharing photos on Instagram of her pregnancy journey.

“Can’t believe how soon I’m gonna be meeting this little person 🤰🏽✨❤️” she captioned a post of her herself showing off her baby bump. 

Eve and her husband Maximillion Cooper are expecting their first child together in February. The Grammy Award winner initially announced the big news in October. 

“Can you believe it,” Eve wrote on social media at the time, tagging her husband in the caption, “we finally get to tell everyone!!!!! You all know how long we’ve [sic] been waiting for this blessing!!! We get to meet our little human in February 2022.

Check out her latest IG post below.

Eve previously shared her struggles with infertility back in 2019 when she was a co-host on CBS’s daily talk show “The Talk.” 

“As a woman, you just think things happen naturally and I felt like I was damaged,” she explained during an episode of the daytime talk show. “I felt like I was broken. I felt like, oh well maybe I’m not good enough. It’s a very sad hurtful thing, but the more I hung onto it the worse I actually felt about myself.”

 

Eve lives in the UK with Maximillion and his four teenage kids from a previous relationship. 

“My husband and I got to spend a ton of time together that we never did before because we were traveling so much and it was important for both of us to not be apart like we were,” Eve said in November 2020 amid her departure from “The Talk.”

“When I was doing the show and things were normal, I was flying back and forth every two weeks and he was doing the same. But even then we might spend five or seven days together and then not see each other in three weeks – that’s not a great relationship. You can’t stay married like that. We’re working on our family and I don’t want to lose any more time with him, with our family,” she continued.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

