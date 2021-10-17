*If you haven’t heard, Grammy Award winner Eve has BIG news. She’s pregnant and the baby is due to arrive in early 2022.

Eve, 42, and her husband, Maximillion Cooper, both shared the news via Instagram on Friday.

“Can you believe it,” Eve wrote, tagging her husband in the caption, “we finally get to tell everyone!!!!! You all know how long we’ve [sic] been waiting for this blessing!!! We get to meet our little human in February 2022.

Eve shared that her struggles with infertility back in 2019 when she was a co-host on CBS’s daily talk show “The Talk.” She shared that she felt “broken” and that she hadn’t talked about her journey publicly because it felt “shameful.”

“As a woman, you just think things happen naturally and I felt like I was damaged,” she explained during an episode of the show. “I felt like I was broken. I felt like, oh well maybe I’m not good enough. It’s a very sad hurtful thing, but the more I hung onto it the worse I actually felt about myself.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Netflix Drops Trailer for Halle Berry’s Directorial Debut ‘Bruised’ [WATCH]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EVE @therealeve 🐾 (@therealeve)

As she announced plans to leave the daytime talk show last year, she mentioned that the grueling production schedule, which had her traveling from her home in the UK to the California every two weeks, was also getting in the way of her and her husband’s plans to grow the Cooper family, reports Metro. The two live with Maximillion’s four teenagers from a previous relationship. She added that the pandemic also allowed the them to refocus on their marriage and family.

“My husband and I got to spend a ton of time together that we never did before because we were travelling so much and it was important for both of us to not be apart like we were,” she said in November. “When I was doing the show and things were normal, I was flying back and forth every two weeks and he was doing the same. But even then we might spend five or seven days together and then not see each other in three weeks – that’s not a great relationship. You can’t stay married like that. We’re working on our family and I don’t want to lose any more time with him, with our family.”

As far as work, up next for Eve is a co-lead role in the ABC drama “Queens” along with Brandy and Naturi Naughton, in which they star as members of a chart-topping rap group making a comeback after 20 years apart.