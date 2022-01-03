Jim Jones Saved His Photographer and Friend’s Life After He Suddenly Collapsed | VIDEO

*Jim Jones saved his photographer’s life when he suddenly collapsed while they were down in Florida at a crypto event for his capo coin. The two sat down for an exclusive interview with Inside Edition to speak about the frightening incident.

“We was just literally just hanging out on a break from work. Just hanging out,” photographer Jerry Flete said. “It just happened so fast. Basically, I woke up, Jim giving me chest compression and telling me, ‘Wake up. Wake up.’ He basically saved my life. I’m here today because of Jim.”

Jim said he was on a phone call when his partner, Doug, screamed his name frantically, which prompted him to turn around and see what was going on.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Halle Berry Speaks Out After Sparking Rumors She Wed Van Hunt

“I just saw Flee sitting, just going through something that didn’t seem good like he was choking,” Jim said. “He couldn’t breathe, and his eyes was going back in his head, and he was catching a bit of a seizure. I actually didn’t know what was going on. Kind of scared me.”

“I didn’t know what was going on at the moment,” Jerry explained. “I guess everything happened so fast. But I had an out-of-body experience. I felt like I was telling myself to come back to myself. Then I just, I guess when I snapped out of it, Jim was giving me chest compressions.

“The first person I woke up to was just Jim. He was holding me. I was sitting down. It happened while I was sitting down, so Jim was over me, hugging over me, I guess giving me chest compressions. That’s how I started breathing.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Keechant Sewell Makes History as First Female Commissioner for NYPD [VIDEO]