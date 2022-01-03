Monday, January 3, 2022
Halle Berry Speaks Out After Sparking Rumors She Wed Van Hunt

By Ny MaGee
(L-R) Van Hunt, Halle Berry, and Netflix Co-CEO and CCO Ted Sarandos / Getty

*Halle Berry sparked a frenzy among her fans on social media on Saturday when she intentionally led many to believe she wed her boyfriend, singer Van Hunt.

Berry shared a photo of her and Hunt kissing at an altar during their tropical vacation on New Year’s Day. She captioned the images, “well…IT’S OFFICIAL!” 

And with that, many fans assumed the couple tied the knot. However, Berry quickly set the record straight on Sunday. Check out the post below.

“We were just having some New Year’s Day fun! People clearly don’t swipe as much as we thought they did. Thank you for the well wishes, tho’, it really touched our hearts,” Berry clarified. “Now it’s OFFICIAL, the internet is no longer undefeated.”

Hunt also addressed their relationship status in a post of him appearing to fall into the ocean. He captioned the image: “Me after finding out i’m not really married to Halle Berry.”

Berry and Hunt have been together since September of last year. 

 

Earlier in December, she praised Hunt at the 4th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television while accepting her Career Achievement Award.

“You know I finally found love this year everybody. Even though you all have been on this painful journey with me,” Berry joked. “You watched me fail and fail and fail. And besides directing my first movie, I also found the love of my life and I know it’s true and this is how I know it’s true.”

“Because you fail so many you know what wrong looks like. Because I failed so many times I now know what [love] really looks like,” she continued. “And so my partner is here tonight, Van, and you have supported me.”

Berry was previously married to actor Olivier Martinez, MLB player David Justice and singer/actor Eric Benét. She shares daughter Nahla, 13, with ex Gabriel Aubry, and son Maceo, 8, with Martinez.

 

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

