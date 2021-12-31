Friday, December 31, 2021
Singer Jack Harlow Calls for Firing of Cop Who Grabbed Black Female Fan’s Neck [WATCH]

By Ny MaGee
Jack Harlow (Photo by Timothy Norris/WireImage)

*Singer Jack Harlow is calling for a Georgia police officer to be fired after footage showed him putting his hand around the neck of a Black female fan. 

As reported by TMZ, video shows the unnamed woman exchanging words with two cops who refused to let her inside the Coca-Cola Roxy in Atlanta on Tuesday night, where Harlow was performing. Harlow caught wind of the video showing one of the officers putting his hands on the woman’s neck and issued a response on Instagram calling for the cop’s firing. 

Speaking of the video, Jack said, “… I was disgusted by that cop and all I wanted to do was make something good happen for this girl immediately…I told the world to help me identify her so I could find a way to give her a hug and give her as many tickets to as many shows as she wants.”

Check out the clip and Harlow’s IG post below.

READ MORE: Jack Harlow Has $4000 Surprise for GA Teachers Who Remixed His ‘What’s Poppin’ in Viral Video (Watch)

 

He went on to say… “But that’s not enough and its not a solution to a systemic issue that people who don’t look like me have to face. The next step is identifying this police officer and getting him unemployed as fast as we can. Assaulting a young woman and putting his hands on her neck is sickening.”

The officer in question works with the Cobb County Police Department.

“I want this woman, and every black woman that supports me to know—I am so sorry,” Harlow added. “I want you to be protected and I want this guy to lose his job so fucking fast. I love you. Let’s find this officer.”

A spokesperson for the PD tells TMZ, “The Cobb County Police Department takes any and all allegations of officer misconduct very seriously. We are aware of the video snippet posted to Instagram involving our officer and a young woman outside the Coca-Cola Roxy. The incident is going through an internal review to get a full understanding of the entire incident before any potential action is taken.”

Previous articleDior Cancels Travis Scott Collaboration Following Astroworld Tragedy
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

