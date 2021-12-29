Jam Master Jay’s Alleged Killer To Present Alibi and Witness Claiming His Innocence

The murder case of Jam Master Jay is presenting a new chapter as one of the men accused of killing the Run-DMC founder plans to present a witness that will prove his innocence.

AllHipHop.com cites a document it obtained that reveals the prosecutor’s case could be jeopardy, due to Karl Jordan Jr. having an alibi. Jordan, along with Ronald “Tinard” Washington have been charged with the October 30, 2002 murder of Jam Master Jay, born Jason Mizell.

According to the heavily redacted document, Jordan, also known as “Lil D,” was not near Jay’s recording studio the night of the murder. He was at an associate’s house. That associate is planning to testify on Jordan’s behalf when the case goes to trial.

“Karl Jordan, by and through his counsel, informs the Government of his intent to present the alibi testimony of: [redacted] and [redacted] to testify that Mr. Jordan was at the home of [redacted] on October 30, 2002, at the same time as the murder of Jason Mizell occurred,” Jordan’s lawyer, Michael Hueston Esq. told prosecutors.

Jordan’s alibi and witness are the latest development in Jam Master Jay case as the turntablist’s murder remains in the spotlight.

At the center of the case are claims that Washington acted as a cover, while Jordan shot and killed Jam Master Jay after allegedly being cut out of a dope deal. Jam Master Jay allegedly received 10 kilos of cocaine from his mid-west supplier. The supplier was reportedly a high-ranking member of the Black Mafia Family, AllHipHop notes.

Although Washington and Jordan were supposed to help sell the drugs in Maryland with other yet-to-be-named co-conspirators, Jam Master Jay allegedly decided to cut Washington out of the deal. It was at the point that marked the beginnings of what resulted in Jam Master Jay’s murder, federal sources claim. The entertainer was killed in a recording studio while playing video games with Uriel “Pretty Tony” Rincon.

Among those present in the studio that night were Jam Master Jay’s business partner Randy Allen, his nephew, Rodney “Boe Scagz” Jones, Michael Bonds and Allen’s sister Lydia High, who buzzed the killers in. Prosecutors claim Jordan fired two shots. One that struck and killed Jam Master Jay and another other, a ricochet, that hit and wounded Rincon in the leg.

In November, AllHipHop reported that prosecutors decided not to seek the death penalty against Jordan and Washington in connection with Jam Master Jay’s murder. In addition to the Jam Master Jay murder, Jordan’s legal troubles include him still facing drug trafficking charges for allegedly trafficking large amounts of cocaine in 2017.