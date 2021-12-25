King YAHWEH Enters Second Phase of Negotiations for Fort Lauderdale Property

*It has been reported that King YAHWEH and The Kingdom of YAHWEH have entered into the second phase of negotiations in the potential acquisition of a property located along the highly sought-after Fort Lauderdale Beach. The property is said to be a potential hotel valued at just over a billion dollars.

This comes as no surprise, given the other endeavors the entity has, such as the multi-million resort including an airport project in a currently undisclosed location in Ghana.

The organization’s big picture is to enhance the community and to generate additional revenue to fund community revitalization in poverty-stricken countries.