Drakeo The Ruler Allegedly Stabbed by YG’s Crew At LA Festival

*The mother of Drakeo The Ruler is speaking out about his senseless killing amid claims that her son was “taken out” by an associate of rapper YG.

We reported earlier that the LA-bred rapper, 28, died after being stabbed at the Once Upon a Time in L.A. music festival on Saturday. In an exclusive interview with Rolling Stone, Drakeo’s mother, Darrylene Corniel, revealed that she plans to sue over the death of her son. She also said that he was attacked when a fight erupted backstage after forty to sixty people rushed Drakeo when YG appeared in the area.

“He was hit in his neck. I saw him when I went to the hospital. They said it’s a homicide, so I wasn’t able to hug him or kiss him or anything like that. I had to look at him through a window,” said Corniel. “I need this to be out there. I need people to know. And I do want justice for my son. And I do believe that justice will be served. I will not rest until justice is served.”

According to Black Twitter, YG’s crew clashed with members of Drakeo’s crew the rising star was stabbed during the melee.

READ MORE: Drakeo the Ruler’s Mother to Take Legal Action Over His Death – ‘We Plan to Sue’

Drakeo The Ruler homie K7 says YG is banned from performing in LA because he set Drakeo up to get stabbed n killed, gives alot of details 😳 RIP DRAKEO THE RULER #ripdrakeotheruler #drakeo #nojumper #WORLDSTAR #DrakeoTheRuler #nojumper #yg #onceuponatimeinLA pic.twitter.com/TlvfLUkjWN — YOUAINTHARDFOO (@YOUAINTHARDFOO_) December 19, 2021

Drakeo The Ruler, real name Darrell Caldwell, was with his younger brother, rapper Ralfy The Plug, backstage at the time of the fight.

“They said there were, like, 40 to 60 people,” said Corniel. “Everything just happened so quickly. They started trying to jump them. [Drakeo’s brother] was trying to fight, but when he turned around, he could see his brother with blood gushing out of him. He was like, ‘Did they stab you?’ It was like, there were so many of them.”

She believes venue security failed her son that night.

“We plan to sue,” she said. “This happened backstage at an event. Someone has to be held accountable. […] It is such a shame how much jealousy and envy can make people stoop to such low tactics to try to destroy another individual because of fame and progress. When you start getting up there, people start getting intimidated. So, I believe, once his platform started going higher, people started getting upset. […] They let all these people in, and you’re not supposed to have all these people backstage. And your security is supposed to be in place. The whole program should have been orchestrated a lot better than what it was. And there should have been more protection. Even if you have metal detectors, even if you pat them down, you let those people come in there. You had more people come in than you were supposed to. And you allowed them to jump my son. You didn’t protect my son.”