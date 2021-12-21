Drakeo the Ruler’s Mother to Take Legal Action Over His Death – ‘We Plan to Sue’

*Drakeo the Ruler’s mom is speaking out, addressing her son’s tragic passing.

As previously reported, the LA bred rapper (died), after being stabbed at the Once Upon a Time in L.A. music festival.

His mom, Darrylene Corniel, says: “He was hit in his neck. I saw him when I went to the hospital. They said it’s a homicide, so I wasn’t able to hug him or kiss him or anything like that. I had to look at him through a window.”

She adds, “I need this to be out there. I need people to know. And I do want justice for my son. And I do believe that justice will be served. I will not rest until justice is served.”

His mother, 53, also says she plans to take legal action. “We plan to sue. This happened backstage at an event. Someone has to be held accountable.”

She continues, “They let all these people in, and you’re not supposed to have all these people backstage. And your security is supposed to be in place. The whole program should have been orchestrated a lot better than what it was. And there should have been more protection. Even if you have metal detectors, even if you pat them down, you let those people come in there. You had more people come in than you were supposed to. And you allowed them to jump my son. You didn’t protect my son.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Kevin Samuels Claims Black Women’s Enemy is Hispanic Women [WATCH]

Ms. Corniel recounts what she says happened that night. She says her son Drakeo was backstage with a small group of people that included his younger brother Devonte Caldwell and that a large group of people arrived around the same time as rapper YG.

She explains that “They said there were, like, 40 to 60 people” and members of the incoming crowd “swamped” her sons and their small entourage. “Everything just happened so quickly,” she said. “They started trying to jump them.”

She said Devonte tried to protect his brother: “He was trying to fight, but when he turned around, he could see his brother with blood gushing out of him. He was like, ‘Did they stab you?’ It was like, there were so many of them.”

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Biggie Smalls’ Brooklyn Apartment Sells for $2M – WATCH Tour of Unit