Nene Leakes’ New Liberian Boyfriend Is Married with Kids?

*NeNe Leakes is reportedly dating a rich Liberian businessman named Nyonisela Sioh … and her new relationship comes three months after the death of her husband Gregg Leakes.

As reported by TMZ, Sioh “owns a couture suit company in Charlotte, NC and he hails from Liberia, Africa … though it’s unclear how long they’ve been dating,” the outlet writes.

Leakes’ former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” co-star Peter Thomas, the ex-husband of fellow ‘RHOA’ star Cynthia Bailey, introduced NeNe to Nyonisela, per the report.

Sioh is said to be a married man with children. His wife is reportedly named Kweeta Tehmeh, and they share a son named Nyonisela Sioh Jr. Sioh is also a father to another son named, Michael Dannah, according to reports.

Here’s more from SandraRose.com:

Receipts are surfacing online that appear to show Nyoni is still married to his long-suffering wife. On Dec. 16, 2020, a North Carolina woman named Miranda Okai posted a photo of Nyoni wearing a red double breasted coat. She captioned the image: “Have a blessed birthday, brother in law… I’m wishing you God’s continuous blessing as you journey through life.”

Bloggers say Miranda is Nyoni’s sister-in-law through his marriage to her sister. NeNe was allegedly “dating” Nyoni in 2020 — with the blessing of her terminally ill husband, Gregg Leakes, who died in September 2021 following a long battle with colon cancer.

Per the report, Miranda shared a photo of Nyoni and his wife together, along with the caption: “I appreciate these two in a very special way. Peace and love.”

NeNe and her late husband Gregg were married for over 20 years before his passing. They tied the knot in 1997 and divorced in 2011, but reconciled and remarried in June 2013.

NeNe was spotted getting cozy with Sioh at her birthday bash in Georgia recently. The event was held at NeNe’s Linnethia Lounge, and guests included Keke Wyatt and Porsha Williams. The couple was also spotted holding hands in Miami on Dec 20.

Sioh allegedly has a net worth of around $5 million. He reportedly owns a men’s suit company named Nyoni Couture, based in North Carolina. His wife is said to be devasted by his alleged affair with NeNe. Check out the clip below.