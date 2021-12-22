Kellogg’s Workers Reject Deal, Company to Replace Strikers

*A labor strike is underway at a Kellogg’s plant in Memphis and two other cities that have been going strong for two months.

As reported by MSN, workers are also striking in Battle Creek, Michigan, Omaha, Nebraska, and Lancaster, Pennsylvania. The Memphis plant produces cereals including Corn Flakes, Frosted Flakes, and Rice Krispies. The labor dispute is over details of the company’s proposals for a two-tiered wage and benefit system. The growing frustration is over new workers permanently receiving lower pay and worse benefits than longtime employees who enjoy a good benefits package.

The union said the strike will continue after workers rejected a proposed agreement.

Here’s more from MSN:

The labor stoppage began Oct. 5. The strike appeared close to an end in recent days after a union’s national negotiating team reached a tentative agreement with the cereal company and sent the proposed contract to employees for a vote. But employees across the country have voted down the proposed contract, local union vice president Kevin Bradshaw told reporters outside the Memphis plant on Tuesday morning. Bradshaw didn’t discuss which issues prompted workers to reject the deal. “The majority said they didn’t like it. It’s the only issue that matters.”

“The message we’re trying to send and the message that we are saying is that we will last one day longer than them and one day stronger than them,” Bradshaw said.

“We are disappointed that the tentative agreement for a master contract over our four U.S. cereal plants was not ratified by employees,” the company said in a statement.

“We have made every effort to reach a fair agreement, including making six offers to the union throughout negotiations, all which have included wage and benefits increases for every employee. It appears the union created unrealistic expectations for our employees,” the statement continues.

Kellog’s says it will hire replacement workers amid the strike.

“The prolonged work stoppage has left us no choice but to hire permanent replacement employees in positions vacated by striking workers . . . While certainly not the result we had hoped for, we must take the necessary steps to ensure business continuity. We have an obligation to our customers and consumers to continue to provide the cereals that they know and love.”

The strike involves 1,400 workers nationwide, with about 300 workers in Memphis.

“I mean, they can’t hire enough people in one plant, let alone 1,400,” Bradshaw said.