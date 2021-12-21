Tuesday, December 21, 2021
Too Far: Blac Youngsta Raps In Front of Tombstone Bearing Family Name of Late Rival Young Dolph (New Video)

By EURPublisher01
Black Youngsta
Black Youngsta in video for “I’m Assuming”

*Blac Youngsta, a longtime rival of late rapper Young Dolph, has taken disrespect to a whole new level after filming the music video for his new track “I’m Assuming” in front of a tombstone bearing the name “Thornton,” which is the family name of Young Dolph, born Adolph Thornton, Jr.

Dolph was gunned down last month at his favorite bakery in Memphis. He’s had beef with fellow Memphis rappers Yo Gotti and Blac Youngsta over the years, including an incident five years ago where Youngsta allegedly fired 100 shots at Dolph’s car.

Last Friday, Youngsta performed his 2016 Dolph diss track “Shake Sum” at the Aces of Dallas nightclub in Dallas.

Watch below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DJ Akademiks (@akademiks)

This performance didn’t sit well with folks online, who thought it was mad disrespectful and went too far. But the backlash only made Youngsta double down on his beef by setting his new video for “I’m Assuming” in a graveyard, with him rapping in front of a “Thornton” tombstone.

Watch below:

He addressed the controversy on Instagram, saying: “I’m the type of n***a who ain’t neva sat back and looked for nobody to feel sorry fa me!” he wrote. “I come from the heart of South Memphis where you get no sympathy, don’t even know what that is. With that being said, I could give 2 fucks what the world think about me.”

He continued, “I’m on my third life so can’t shit nobody say, think or feel toward me slow me down or stop me. I’m a man of God when it’s all said and done. I ain’t gotta answer to no one but him when it’s all said and done right?”

View Blac Youngsta’s full post below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DJ Akademiks (@akademiks)

EURPublisher01

