Tuesday, December 21, 2021
HomeNews
News

Man Indicted For Hit-and-Run Killing of Nicki Minaj’s Father

By Ny MaGee
0

Robert Maraj and Nicki Minaj (Twitter)

*The man who killed Nicki Minaj’s father in a hit and run has been formally indicted by a Nassau County, D.A. on two felonies. 

Charles Polevich, a white man from Mineola, was arraigned on December 17th and indicted for the death of Robert Maraj by a grand jury on November 16th. Polevich is charged with fleeing the scene after the accident and tampering with evidence. 

We previously reported, Robert Maraj, 64, died after being struck by Polevich, who fled the scene. Nassau County, New York police officials said at the time that he was walking on the road between Roslyn Road and Raff Avenue on the evening of February 12 when he was hit by a vehicle heading northbound. The driver fled the scene without calling for emergency help or aiding the victim. 

“The defendant then exited his vehicle, stood over the victim, asked him if ‘he was ok’, walked and returned to his vehicle and fled the scene,” a criminal complaint reads, per Page Six.

Maraj was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

READ MORE: Nicki Minaj Speaks Out About Her Father’s Death: ‘Most Devastating Loss of My Life’

Less than a week later, Polevich turned himself in to authorities and was charged with killing Maraj.

Sharing a lengthy letter to fans on her website in May, Nicki Minaj admitted that her father’s passing “has been the most devastating loss of my life.”

“Tho I can’t really bring myself to discuss the passing of my father as yet; I can say it has been the most devastating loss of my life,” she wrote, as reported by PEOPLE. “I find myself wanting to call him all the time. More so now that he’s gone. Life is funny that way.”

“May his soul rest in paradise. He was very loved & will be very missed,” she continued.

We previously reported that Nicki’s mother, Carol Miraj, is suing Polevich for $150 million, per MSN

“Charles Polevich was not only irresponsible and negligent in hitting Robert Maraj, but he was more concerned about running away and hiding himself than in seeking help for the man he injured,” said Carol’s attorneys, Ben Crump and Paul J. Papoli. “His behavior was criminal, cowardly and immoral. Through the filing of this lawsuit, we intend to hold Polevich responsible for his reckless actions and achieve justice for the victim’s widow.”

Polevich is set to stand before the court on January 21st, 2022. If convicted on the highest charge, he faces up to 7 years in prison.

Previous articleWar Against the Born and the Unborn
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2021 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO