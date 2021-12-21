Man Indicted For Hit-and-Run Killing of Nicki Minaj’s Father

*The man who killed Nicki Minaj’s father in a hit and run has been formally indicted by a Nassau County, D.A. on two felonies.

Charles Polevich, a white man from Mineola, was arraigned on December 17th and indicted for the death of Robert Maraj by a grand jury on November 16th. Polevich is charged with fleeing the scene after the accident and tampering with evidence.

We previously reported, Robert Maraj, 64, died after being struck by Polevich, who fled the scene. Nassau County, New York police officials said at the time that he was walking on the road between Roslyn Road and Raff Avenue on the evening of February 12 when he was hit by a vehicle heading northbound. The driver fled the scene without calling for emergency help or aiding the victim.

“The defendant then exited his vehicle, stood over the victim, asked him if ‘he was ok’, walked and returned to his vehicle and fled the scene,” a criminal complaint reads, per Page Six.

Maraj was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Less than a week later, Polevich turned himself in to authorities and was charged with killing Maraj.

Sharing a lengthy letter to fans on her website in May, Nicki Minaj admitted that her father’s passing “has been the most devastating loss of my life.”

“Tho I can’t really bring myself to discuss the passing of my father as yet; I can say it has been the most devastating loss of my life,” she wrote, as reported by PEOPLE. “I find myself wanting to call him all the time. More so now that he’s gone. Life is funny that way.”

“May his soul rest in paradise. He was very loved & will be very missed,” she continued.

We previously reported that Nicki’s mother, Carol Miraj, is suing Polevich for $150 million, per MSN.

“Charles Polevich was not only irresponsible and negligent in hitting Robert Maraj, but he was more concerned about running away and hiding himself than in seeking help for the man he injured,” said Carol’s attorneys, Ben Crump and Paul J. Papoli. “His behavior was criminal, cowardly and immoral. Through the filing of this lawsuit, we intend to hold Polevich responsible for his reckless actions and achieve justice for the victim’s widow.”

Polevich is set to stand before the court on January 21st, 2022. If convicted on the highest charge, he faces up to 7 years in prison.