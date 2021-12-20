Trump Files Suit Against NY Attorney General Letitia James – Trying to End Probe | VIDEO

*Ex-president Donald Trump has a problem and her name is Letitia James. She’s the Attorney General of New York and he’s suing her to halt her office’s long-running investigation into his company.

Trump’s lawsuit claims the attorney general’s two-year-long financial fraud probe is politically motivated and in violation of his rights. James’ office is seeking to depose the former president as soon as next month.

Trump called the investigation “unconstitutional” in a phone call with CBS News Monday.

“We are such an aggrieved and innocent party. It is a disgrace,” Trump said.

He compared James’ probe to investigations he faced while president.

“This is like Russia, Russia, Russia, which turned out to be a hoax,” Trump said.

The lawsuit claims James’ office “has tirelessly bombarded (Mr. Trump), his family and his business, Trump Organization LLC, with unwarranted subpoenas in a bitter crusade to ‘take on’ the President.”

It cites media appearances as recent as a December 15 episode of “The View,” in which James said the Trump investigation was among the “unfinished business” that on December 9 led her to end a nascent gubernatorial campaign.

Here’s MORE via CBS News:

Alina Habba, the attorney who represents Trump in the suit, said in a phone call with CBS News that she believes they have a strong case against James. She called James’ investigation “an embarrassment” and said Trump and his company have already turned over 8 million pages of documents to investigators.

Ronald Fischetti, an attorney who represents Trump in other matters, said Trump’s team believes it has no other choice.

“This is a stretch. I know that. In 50 years, I’ve been doing this a long time, we’ve never brought an action that I’ve been at least peripherally involved in like this against a prosecutor,” Fischetti said. “She considers it her job to indict him. This is personal.”

Fischetti later clarified that he believed it’s “a stretch” for the New York Attorney General to be involved in both the civil and criminal investigations into Trump.

To be clear, James doesn’t seem the least bit intimidated. In a statement released on Monday, the New York Attorney General accused Trump and his company of seeking “to delay our investigation into its business dealings.”

“To be clear, neither Mr. Trump nor the Trump Organization get to dictate if and where they will answer for their actions. Our investigation will continue undeterred because no one is above the law, not even someone with the name Trump,” James said.

The CBS News report also noted that though James’ investigation is civil in nature, personnel from her office are also involved in a criminal inquiry of Trump and his company being run by the Manhattan district attorney’s office. The company and its CFO, Allen Weisselberg, have been charged in connection with that investigation. Trump has not.