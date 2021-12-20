Monday, December 20, 2021
HomeNews
News

Beverly Johnson’s Abuse Allegations Against Ex Chris Noth Resurface

By Ny MaGee
0

Beverly Johnson, Chris Noth
Beverly Johnson, Chris Noth / Twitter

*After two women came forward to accuse “Sex and the City” actor Chris Noth of sexual assault, an old National Enquirer article has resurfaced about Noth beating up his ex, former supermodel Beverly Johnson.

The allegations were made in court documents filed by Johnson in 1995, who tried to get a restraining order against Noth after he threatened to kill her and her dog, The Daily Mail reports

No criminal charges were brought against Noth at the time. He and Johnson dated from 1990 to 1995. 

Noth’s alleged violence against Johnson comes in the wake of sexual assault allegations made against him by two unnamed women. Per The Daily Mail, the women, using the pseudonyms Zoe and Lily told The Hollywood Reporter that Noth raped them.

OTHER NEWS: Jim Jones – Shaken by Drakeo Killing – Speaks Out: ‘Rappers Have Most Dangerous in the World’

 

Per the report, Zoe claims the actor raped her ‘from behind’ in his apartment in Los Angeles in 2004. The former “Law and Order” star is also accused of raping Lily ‘from behind’ in his New York home in 2015 – three years after he wed wife Tara Wilson in 2001, with whom he shares two sons.

In a statement to THR, Noth admitted to “consensual encounters” with the two women but denies raping them. 

The National Enquirer report detailed Noth’s physical abuse against Johnson, which was often triggered when she was seen talking to other men. He once hit her in the face “with his fist over and over” after a party in New York. 

The article claims that Noth called “[Johnson] up to 25 times a day threatening to kill her or disfigure her.”

Johnson decided to file a restraining order when her family “convinced her she’d end up dead if she didn’t take action.”

According to an insider, when Noth learned Johnson filed a restraining order against him, he “called [Johnson’s] house, used a racial epithet, and told her: “I’m gonna come over there and kill you.””

Previous articleKenan Thompson Shares Tough Subject Matters & Happy BTS Moments From ‘Kenan! | Watch
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2021 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO