Beverly Johnson’s Abuse Allegations Against Ex Chris Noth Resurface

*After two women came forward to accuse “Sex and the City” actor Chris Noth of sexual assault, an old National Enquirer article has resurfaced about Noth beating up his ex, former supermodel Beverly Johnson.

The allegations were made in court documents filed by Johnson in 1995, who tried to get a restraining order against Noth after he threatened to kill her and her dog, The Daily Mail reports.

No criminal charges were brought against Noth at the time. He and Johnson dated from 1990 to 1995.

Noth’s alleged violence against Johnson comes in the wake of sexual assault allegations made against him by two unnamed women. Per The Daily Mail, the women, using the pseudonyms Zoe and Lily told The Hollywood Reporter that Noth raped them.

OTHER NEWS: Jim Jones – Shaken by Drakeo Killing – Speaks Out: ‘Rappers Have Most Dangerous in the World’

Per the report, Zoe claims the actor raped her ‘from behind’ in his apartment in Los Angeles in 2004. The former “Law and Order” star is also accused of raping Lily ‘from behind’ in his New York home in 2015 – three years after he wed wife Tara Wilson in 2001, with whom he shares two sons.

In a statement to THR, Noth admitted to “consensual encounters” with the two women but denies raping them.

The National Enquirer report detailed Noth’s physical abuse against Johnson, which was often triggered when she was seen talking to other men. He once hit her in the face “with his fist over and over” after a party in New York.

The article claims that Noth called “[Johnson] up to 25 times a day threatening to kill her or disfigure her.”

Johnson decided to file a restraining order when her family “convinced her she’d end up dead if she didn’t take action.”

According to an insider, when Noth learned Johnson filed a restraining order against him, he “called [Johnson’s] house, used a racial epithet, and told her: “I’m gonna come over there and kill you.””