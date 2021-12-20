American Airlines Taps Walton Isaacson Agency to Help Reach Black Travelers

*American Airlines has tapped Walton Isaacson as its new multicultural agency to help the company “better connect with Black travelers.”

As reported by Black Enterprise, Walton Isaacson, led by CEO Aaron Walton, is one of the nation’s largest advertising agencies, previously ranked No. 1 on the outlets 100s list for advertising agencies.

According to AdAge, the Los Angeles-based company will “advise the brand team on key developments, trends, strategies, and issues affecting the consumer target while providing POVs on opportunities relevant to the consumer and brand experience.”

“All of us at Walton Isaacson are excited to affix American Airways in a partnership that represents a constructive instance of driving change and inclusion in advertising and marketing and promoting,” Walton said, according to Zet Business.

He added, “WI’s appointment as multicultural AOR (agency of record) displays dedication to range and that its advertising and marketing and promoting precisely mirror its numerous workers and clients. Our staff shares American’s want, and our deep cultural understanding offers a robust basis from which to develop highly effective, purposeful work.”

Walton Isaacson was founded in 2005 in partnership with NBA icon Earvin “Magic” Johnson.

Per PR Newswire, Walton Isaacson (WI) provides strategic and creative solutions to some of the world’s largest and most aggressive brand marketers. This innovative agency model marries award-winning, full-service advertising, digital and social capabilities across multiple disciplines, providing value and efficiency to partners. WI’s marketing specializations include Lifestyle, Entertainment, Experiential, Sports and Branded Content, as well as cultural expertise across Black, Hispanic, LGBTQ and General Market consumer segments.

Earlier this year, the company announced several new hires and promotions, with CEO Aaron Walton noting in a statement at that time: “Over the last eleven months, the agency and its people have demonstrated their exceptional talents and resiliency in the face of all challenges. We are growing, both literally and in every sense of the word. As we emerge from the storm, we are excited to announce a number of new hires as well as the well-deserved promotions of some of our WI rock stars.”