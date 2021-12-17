Friday, December 17, 2021
Swizz Beatz Denies Cheating on Alicia Keys with LaLa Anthony

By Ny MaGee
Swizz Beatz and La La Anthony
(L-R) Swizz Beatz and La La Anthony (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

*Swizz Beatz has responded to rumors that he’s cheating on wife Alicia Keys with actress LaLa Anthony

The famed hip-hop producer referenced the cheating rumors in a post on Instagram in which he noted that his wife’s song “LaLa (Unlocked)” “is the only ‘LaLa’ I’m rocking with,” he wrote. Check out the post below.

Meanwhile, Swizz Beatz was suspected of cheating on his ex-wife Mashonda Tifrere with his current wife, but Keys has denied being the mistress-type. Mashonda has said otherwise.

Here’s more from SandraRose.com

Swizz and Mashonda began dating in 1998. In 2000, Dean accidentally fathered a son, Nasir Dior, with Nichole Levy. Swizz and Mashonda share son Kasseem Dean Jr., 15.In 2007, Swizz accidentally impregnated UK-based singer Jahna Sabastian. Their daughter Nicole was born in May 2008. Swizz and Mashonda finalized their divorced in May 2010. That same month, Swizz and Alicia announced their engagement and Alicia’s pregnancy with their first son, Egypt Daoud Dean, who was born in October 2010. Their second son, Genesis Ali Dean, was born in December 2014.

READ MORE: Swizz Beatz Slams ‘Drunk’ Artists at Verzuz Battles: ‘Verzuz Is Not Free’

swizz beatz instagram

Most recently, Alicia Keys spoke out about the joy of watching her 11-year-old son Egypt in his first live performance at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards. 

The 15-time Grammy-winner recalled sharing the stage with her son for her song “Raise a Man” during an interview with People (The TV Show!)‘s Kay Adams.

The mother of two said of the magical moment with Eqypt… “this is the first time that he’s ever done anything like this,” she explained, adding “is he going to be okay? I don’t know. It just hit me like a ton of bricks outta the side.”

Keys asked her son to perform with her, as Egypt, like his mother, has a natural musical talent. 

“I’m not the crying type; I’m really not,” said Keys. “But you get so sensitive just thinking about how life goes on, and seeing him next to me and remembering that moment. That moment was the first time that he performed with me on stage, and I remember being completely so wrapped up in him being okay because I asked him to do it.”

Watch the performance via the YouTube clip below.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

