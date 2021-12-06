Monday, December 6, 2021
Swizz Beatz Slams ‘Drunk’ Artists at Verzuz Battles: ‘Verzuz Is Not Free’

By Ny MaGee
Timbaland and Swizz Beatz
Swizz Beatz and Timbaland / creators of Verzuz

*Famed hip-hop producer Swizz Beatz is frustrated with artists showing up late or drunk to Verzuz battles. 

“Ain’t did a show in 23 summers and want to charge us like they sold out stadium prices! Talking about yesterdays price is not today price shit,” Swizz wrote in the comment section of Verzuz’s official Instagram account.

Swizz continued, “Talking bout we not going on stage until my homie call from Rikers to do the prayer… New rule if you don’t start on time you don’t get paid on time!!! Verzuz is not free!! They charge us 5x they do non black shows.”

He then complained about artists arriving on stage late and performing drunk. 

“Coming on stage after getting paid 10 shows in 1 verzuz just to get on stage Drunk AF and Later.” Check out his full IG post below. 

Swizz didn’t specify who he was referring to, but his rant comes after Three 6 Mafia and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony came to blows during their Verzuz battle last week. 

We previously reported… while Bone was performing “Buddah Lovers,” Gangsta Boo and DJ Paul slow danced, which pissed off rapper Bizzy Bone. That prompted the two groups to confront each other physically and with really stupid juvenile rhetoric going back and forth.

“Yo! Before we even get started, you ugly MFs ain’t finna be mocking me while I’m on this MF’ing stage. Like straight the f*ck up,” said 45-year-old Bizzy.

46-year-old Juicy J shot bac: “N*gga, suck my d*ck,” and Bizzy threw a mic and a water bottle at him, Sandra Rose reported.

During the brief scrap, we heard Gansgta Boo, the baby of the bunch at 42, yell, “Bizzy Bone, you a hater. You must didn’t take your pills. You weirdo azz ni**a.”

The Verzuz halted for 15 minutes while security restored order to the stage.

“We done did shows wit y’all folks and erythang,” Gangsta Boo said.

Bizzy Bone finally apologized, saying, “I f*ck wit y’all, but f**k dat ni**a mane… I want to apologize to everybody out there, on both sides. I’m not trying to f*ck this [Verzuz] sh*t up. Pardon me.”

The Verzuz continued with Three 6 performing a rousing rendition of “Azz And Titties.”

Fortunately, nobody got hurt and the show continued.

Bizzy Bone later claimed that Bone Thugs weren’t drunk during the virtual event. 

“Swizz was not talking about Bone,” Bizzy said on his Instagram Story. “None of us were drunk and we were all on time. Now, it did get lit. But it wasn’t us. We say our own prayers.”

Check out Bizzy Bone’s comments below.

 

