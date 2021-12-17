James Brown’s Estate Sold for $90 Million After 15-year Battle

*James Brown‘s estate has been sold to publishing and management company Primary Wave, for an estimated $90 million.

As reported by EW, the company now owns ownership over the late musician’s music rights, and how his name and likeness are used.

The deal comes after Brown‘s family settled a 15 year legal battle over the late singer’s estate. Brown reportedly specified in his will that very little of his riches would go to his heirs, other than a $2million scholarship fund for his grandchildren.

Per EW, “The deal also lets Primary Wave contribute a percentage of future deals towards scholarships for underprivileged children in Brown’s home states of South Carolina and Georgia, something that has been in the works for almost four years.” the outlet writes.

We previously reported… Since his 2006 death, James Brown‘s estate has been heavily disputed. He reportedly dedicated most of his inheritance to the establishment of a charity to provide scholarships to poor children in South Carolina and Georgia–the states where James Brown was born and passed away, respectively. Despite this, various administrators, family members, and former partners have been embroiled in a legal dispute over the late singer’s assets. As a result, James Brown‘s final, charitable wish was heavily delayed.

Marc Toberoff, who represents nine of Brown’s heirs said, “The matter has been settled.” While further details from the recent settlement are unknown, James Brown‘s scholarship charity can soon officially launch. In addition to the charity, the late-singer dedicated about $2 million to scholarships for his grandchildren, and he also left many of his costumes and personal items to his children in his will.

It is unclear exactly how much James Brown‘s estate is worth–though various estimates place the value between $4.7 and $100 million.

Brown died on Christmas Day in 2006.