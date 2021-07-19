*The 15-year-long dispute over #JamesBrown‘s inheritance has nearly come to an end.

Since his 2006 death, James Brown‘s estate has been heavily disputed. He reportedly dedicated most of his inheritance to the establishment of a charity to provide scholarships to poor children in South Carolina and Georgia–the states where James Brown was born and passed away, respectively. Despite this, various administrators, family members, and former partners have been embroiled in a legal dispute over the late singer’s assets. As a result, James Brown‘s final, charitable wish was heavily delayed.

Marc Toberoff, who represents nine of Brown’s heirs said, “The matter has been settled.” While further details from the recent settlement are unknown, James Brown‘s scholarship charity can soon officially launch. In addition to the charity, the late-singer dedicated about $2 million to scholarships for his grandchildren, and he also left many of his costumes and personal items to his children in his will.

Additionally, while the matter is nearly resolved with many of those involved, there is reportedly still one ongoing dispute with a former estate administrator.

It is unclear exactly how much James Brown‘s estate is worth–though various estimates place the value between $4.7 and $100 million. Full story on #theJasmineBRAND.com

