Monday, July 19, 2021
15 Years After His Death: James Brown Estate Nears Settlement + Scholarship Charity to be Established

By Fisher Jack
James Brown
James Brown

*The 15-year-long dispute over #JamesBrown‘s inheritance has nearly come to an end.

Since his 2006 death, James Brown‘s estate has been heavily disputed. He reportedly dedicated most of his inheritance to the establishment of a charity to provide scholarships to poor children in South Carolina and Georgia–the states where James Brown was born and passed away, respectively. Despite this, various administrators, family members, and former partners have been embroiled in a legal dispute over the late singer’s assets. As a result, James Brown‘s final, charitable wish was heavily delayed.

Marc Toberoff, who represents nine of Brown’s heirs said, “The matter has been settled.” While further details from the recent settlement are unknown, James Brown‘s scholarship charity can soon officially launch. In addition to the charity, the late-singer dedicated about $2 million to scholarships for his grandchildren, and he also left many of his costumes and personal items to his children in his will.
Additionally, while the matter is nearly resolved with many of those involved, there is reportedly still one ongoing dispute with a former estate administrator.

It is unclear exactly how much James Brown‘s estate is worth–though various estimates place the value between $4.7 and $100 million. Full story on #theJasmineBRAND.com

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: There’s A ‘Stark Difference’ Between MeKai Curtis’ Kanan and 50 Cent’s in ‘Power Book III’ | VIDEO

 

Biographer Claims John McAfee Died Broke After Blowing $100M
When Dr. Cornel West Ain't Good Enough: The Journal of Steffanie Rivers
Fisher Jack

