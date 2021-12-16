Kel Mithcell Talks Career Shift from Actor to Pastor [VIDEO]

*Kel Mitchell of “All That” and “Kenan & Kel,” fame is speaking out about his career shift from actor to pastor.

“It’s a lot of ups and downs in life and a lot of emotional walls that a lot of people need to break through,” he said Tuesday during a visit to the 3rd hour of TODAY. “And that’s what happened in my life. In those down times, God was with me, and he was always there helping me get through.

“In my times of going through depression, suicidal thoughts, all these different things, and working on shows at the same time, God was there.”

Mitchell continued, “Similar to Robin Williams when he was doing characters and bringing happiness to us all, right, same way with the characters that I was doing. I was bringing happiness within it but going through my own battles, you know?” he said. “And it was really finding that joy despite the circumstances.”

Officially became a Licensed Pastor last weekend. Blessed and thankful for my @spiritfood Food Family and thank you Pastor Zeigler for seeing the calling of God on my life and trusting me with your Youth Department 🙏🏾 #SoulfulSunday #AllGod pic.twitter.com/ERXUefiUsT — Kel Mitchell (@Iamkelmitchell) December 8, 2019

Mitchell, a married father of four, became a licensed pastor in late 2019. He now serves as a youth pastor at the Spirit Food Christian Center in Winnetka, California.

The two-time Emmy Award-nominated actor/comedian released a devotional book on December 14 titled “Blessed Mode.”

“As you read through the pages of Blessed Mode, you will learn that in every emotional wall there is a blessed way out! You will be breaking through these walls widening that crack of light a little bit, day by day, so you can discover God’s blessings on you,” said Mitchell in a statement. ”I hope this book can inspire others to embrace their blessings and find strength spiritually, mentally and physically! Life is a beautiful blessing giving to us by God! I cannot wait to show the world this side of me and how to activate BLESSED MODE!!”

Mitchell is married to rapper Asia Lee, with whom he shares two kids, and he also has two children from his previous marriage to Tyisha Hampton.

Meanwhile, he’s hinted that a reboot of “Good Burger” could be in the works.

“You know, we’ve been talking about it,” he said on TODAY about his longtime friend Kenan Thompson. “Kenan and I, we’re all about it, but we’re letting them work it out contractually and all that stuff like that. But yeah, me and Kenan, we’re down.”