Tory Lanez’s Ashton Rain Character on 80s Inspired ‘Alone At Prom’ is Turning Heads | ListenWatch

Tory Lanez's Ashton Rain Character on 80s Inspired 'Alone At Prom' is Turning Heads

By Fisher Jack
*A creator who has never been one to be kept inside a box or limited in a creative capacity, Grammy Award-nominated artist Tory Lanez releases his most innovative album to date, “Alone At Prom.”

Having introduced to fans his 80’s inspired character in Ashton Rain, Lanez has entertained the masses with consecutive videos highlighting the storyline of Ashton Rain’s ups and downs with love and loss.

With a whirlwind of 80’s era sounds, Tory continues the feel-good vibes and has impressively sold out all shows for his solo headlining UK Tour which kicked off earlier this week to a packed-out crowd in London where Chris Brown also made a brief stage appearance of support.

“Ashton Rain is a mixture of Hall & Oates, Toto, Michael Jackson, Rick James and more. The music was so retro and nostalgic that the character had to be created and authenticated through film, picture and music video. Ashton Rain is today’s last hope of getting a full catalog now and later of pure pop, R&B, alternative and 80’s rock music and I’m excited for everyone to hear what I’ve poured my passion into with the Alone At Prom album.” – Tory Lanez

Tory Lanez as Ashton Rain
Tory Lanez as Ashton Rain (photo: Lyme Lite Media)

Alone At Prom comes off the heels of Lanez’ sold-out headlining UK Tour where he also brought out his fan-favorite Umbrella artist Melii as well as international sensation WSTRN.
source:  Lyme Lite Media

