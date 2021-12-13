‘Selling Tampa’ Star On Hubby Chad Ochocinco’s Stay-At-Home Dad Tweets | WATCH

*Looks like Chad Ochocinco is ready to be a stay-at-home dad and his fiancée, Sharelle Rosado, doesn’t seem to be bothered by it one bit!

Rosado is one of the new cast members in the upcoming “Selling Sunset” spinoff, “Selling Tampa.”

Owned by military vet Rosado, this all Black, all-female real estate firm has its eyes set on dominating the Suncoast. These ladies are equally as fun as they are fiercely ambitious, with all of them vying to be on top of the lavish world of luxury waterfront real estate. Sharelle has big plans for her brokerage and won’t let anyone or anything get in the way of making her dreams a reality.

EUR correspondent Ty Cole spoke to Rosado, Juawana Williams, Tennille Moore, and Alexis Williams.

Cole: Congratulations are in order for you Sharelle as you and Chad are expecting a bundle of joy soon and he’s already jokingly tweeted how ready he is to be a stay-at-home father. Are you ready to balance motherhood and reality television and what are your thoughts on Chad’s jokes?

Sharelle Rosado: Nothing changed for me joining reality TV. Still handling business and showing real-life. As a mother, that’s easy. I can multi-task and my children understand what’s going on. As for Chad, he’s crazy and hilarious. He keeps the day going and I’m truly grateful to have him.

Cole: How excited were you to see social media’s reaction?

Alexis Williams: I thought it was awesome. I wasn’t overwhelmed by it because I knew everyone would love us. We have so much to give and offer – we are all so different so I knew the world would love all of us.

Juawana Williams: I would say we were prepared and blessed. We just want to take this opportunity to maximize the platform we have for the show.

Cole: What can we expect from the first season?

Tennille Moore: A sprinkle of drama.

You don’t have to wait too long as “Selling Tampa” premieres on Netflix December 15th.