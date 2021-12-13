Monday, December 13, 2021
HomeNews
News

Mercedes-Benz Unveils Virgil Abloh’s Project Maybach Design

By Ny MaGee
0

*Late fashion designer Virgil Abloh joined forces with Mercedes-Benz before his passing to design an electric concept car. 

Mercedes-Benz honored Abloh by unveiling their Project Maybach Design collaboration, an electric concept version of their Mercedes-Maybach luxury.

Per Car and Driver:

Mercedes says that every piece of the Project Maybach, which stretches nearly 20 feet in length, was built from scratch. The electric coupe is decked out for off-roading, with thick, knobby all-terrain tires and an exterior roll cage sprouting up and over the cabin. There are also tough metal skid plates at the front and rear and body cladding with exposed rivets over the wheel wells.

A statement from the firm reads: “Now opening the world of our collaboration, and Virgil’s unique vision, to the public we want to respectfully celebrate the work of a truly unique design talent, who created endless possibilities for collaboration through his unbridled imagination and inspired all that knew his work.”

READ MORE: Virgil Abloh Funeral: Rihanna, Drake, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Lauryn Hill Among Mourners (Video)

Fox News writes, “The 20-foot-long electric two-seater is designed with oversized off-road tires, skid plates, an external roll cage and fully reclining seats.”

The Project Maybach was on display at the Rubell Museum in Miami December 1–2 in memory of Abloh, “to respectfully celebrate the work of a truly unique design talent.”

Check out the video report above.

Abloh died last month at 41 following a private, years-long battle with cancer. The famed designer had been diagnosed with “a rare, aggressive form of…cardiac angiosarcoma” in 2019 but had chosen to keep it private, according to a statement posted on his personal Instagram account.

“Through it all, his work ethic, infinite curiosity, and optimism never wavered,” the statement read. “Virgil was driven by his dedication to his craft and to his mission to open doors for others and create pathways for greater equality in art and design. He often said, ‘Everything I do is for the 17-year-old version of myself,’ believing deeply in the power of art to inspire future generations.

Previous articleChris Paul is Embracing The Next Stage of His Hall-of-Fame Career | VIDEO
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2021 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO