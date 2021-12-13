Mercedes-Benz Unveils Virgil Abloh’s Project Maybach Design

*Late fashion designer Virgil Abloh joined forces with Mercedes-Benz before his passing to design an electric concept car.

Mercedes-Benz honored Abloh by unveiling their Project Maybach Design collaboration, an electric concept version of their Mercedes-Maybach luxury.

Per Car and Driver:

Mercedes says that every piece of the Project Maybach, which stretches nearly 20 feet in length, was built from scratch. The electric coupe is decked out for off-roading, with thick, knobby all-terrain tires and an exterior roll cage sprouting up and over the cabin. There are also tough metal skid plates at the front and rear and body cladding with exposed rivets over the wheel wells.

A statement from the firm reads: “Now opening the world of our collaboration, and Virgil’s unique vision, to the public we want to respectfully celebrate the work of a truly unique design talent, who created endless possibilities for collaboration through his unbridled imagination and inspired all that knew his work.”

Fox News writes, “The 20-foot-long electric two-seater is designed with oversized off-road tires, skid plates, an external roll cage and fully reclining seats.”

The Project Maybach was on display at the Rubell Museum in Miami December 1–2 in memory of Abloh, “to respectfully celebrate the work of a truly unique design talent.”

Abloh died last month at 41 following a private, years-long battle with cancer. The famed designer had been diagnosed with “a rare, aggressive form of…cardiac angiosarcoma” in 2019 but had chosen to keep it private, according to a statement posted on his personal Instagram account.

“Through it all, his work ethic, infinite curiosity, and optimism never wavered,” the statement read. “Virgil was driven by his dedication to his craft and to his mission to open doors for others and create pathways for greater equality in art and design. He often said, ‘Everything I do is for the 17-year-old version of myself,’ believing deeply in the power of art to inspire future generations.