Virgil Abloh Funeral: Rihanna, Drake, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Lauryn Hill Among Mourners (Video)

*Late industry creative Virgil Abloh was remembered in his Chicago hometown on Monday (Dec. 6) with a star-studded memorial service that included Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Drake and Rihanna, just to name a few.

The service at the Museum Of Contemporary Art also included Kid Cudi, Frank Ocean, A$AP Rocky and Tyler the Creator, who delivered an emotional eulogy.

Watch below:

Tyler The Creator Speaks At Virgil Abloh’s Funeral Service 😢 pic.twitter.com/fZ41re9QQf — FSHNDMKS (@fashiondemiks) December 7, 2021

Lauryn Hill, dabbing at tears, performed her 1998 song “Everything Is Everything.”

#GOAT Lauryn Hill performed her hit single, “Everything Is Everything” at #VirgilAbloh’s memorial service in Chicago. pic.twitter.com/y6gjYsstlv — Opinionated Me (@opinion8dmecom) December 7, 2021

Abloh died on Nov. 28 of cardiac angiosarcoma, a rare and aggressive form of cancer. He was diagnosed in 2019 and continued to work while undergoing treatment until his death.

Below is the sermon delivered during the service from Rich Wilkerson Jr., pastor of Vous Church in Miami.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Below, video of Virgil Abloh’s sister eulogizing her only brother, as well as clips of Ye, Kim Kardashian, Rihanna & A$AP Rocky, Drake and more arriving and/or leaving the service.