Tuesday, December 7, 2021
Virgil Abloh Funeral: Rihanna, Drake, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Lauryn Hill Among Mourners (Video)

Abloh memorial
MIAMI, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 02: A memorial for Virgil Abloh on December 02, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images)

*Late industry creative Virgil Abloh was remembered in his Chicago hometown on Monday (Dec. 6) with a star-studded memorial service that included Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Drake and Rihanna, just to name a few.

The service at the Museum Of Contemporary Art also included Kid Cudi, Frank Ocean, A$AP Rocky and Tyler the Creator, who delivered an emotional eulogy.

Watch below:

Lauryn Hill, dabbing at tears, performed her 1998 song “Everything Is Everything.”

Abloh died on Nov. 28 of cardiac angiosarcoma, a rare and aggressive form of cancer. He was diagnosed in 2019 and continued to work while undergoing treatment until his death.

Below is the sermon delivered during the service from Rich Wilkerson Jr., pastor of Vous Church in Miami.

Below, video of Virgil Abloh’s sister eulogizing her only brother, as well as clips of Ye, Kim Kardashian, Rihanna & A$AP Rocky, Drake and more arriving and/or leaving the service.

