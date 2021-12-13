Monday, December 13, 2021
Kim Potter Manslaugter Trial: The Journal of Steffanie Rivers

By riversteff
*So far the manslaughter trial of the former cop who shot and killed Daunte Wright has confirmed two things for me: First, even when there’s video evidence of the crime – in this case the unjustified shooting of an unarmed Black man – some people will still try to make you question what your eyes have seen and what your ears have heard.

Secondly: Even though former cop Kim Potter admitted immediately after the shooting that her reckless actions should send her to prison, her defense team spent the first week of her trial claiming she was justified in shooting Wright. That proves when it comes to accountability, Potter and cops like her never want to do the time for the crimes they commit. They never want prison time to be a part of their punishment.

On a scale of one to ten, cops like Potter have zero concern for the lives of Black people. Zero concern for our pain and suffering. Zero concern for how their reckless actions leave our families without fathers, without mothers and without loved ones. If cops like Potter had the slightest bit of empathy, there would be no need for a trial, because they would accept prison time as part of their punishment. Despite her cop cam confessional of her guilt, Potter thinks she is the real victim. Click on the video to find out more. 

Steffanie Rivers - headface
Steffanie Rivers

Steffanie Rivers is a freelance journalist living in the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex. Email her at [email protected] with your comments, questions and speaking inquiries. Follow her @tcbstef on Instagram and Twitter.

riversteff

