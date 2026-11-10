Fetty Wap and Alexis Hill Are Married After Castle Wedding in New Jersey

The “Trap Queen” rapper and his bride said their vows less than four months after announcing their engagement.

Fetty Wap and Alexis Hill/screenshot via Instagram @theshaderoom

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*Fetty Wap is a married man. The rapper behind the hit “Trap Queen” wed his fiancée, Alexis Hill, on Thursday, Nov. 5, in New Jersey.

The Shade Room first reported the news, and Complex described the celebration as lavish. The couple exchanged vows at The Legacy, a venue designed to look like a castle.

The walk down the aisle came quickly. Hill went public with the engagement on July 20 in an Instagram post. That put roughly three and a half months between her announcement and the ceremony. Her photos captured the proposal. “I said yes!” she wrote.

On the wedding day, the bride and groom matched in white. The guest list reportedly numbered somewhere between 90 and 100 people. The event allegedly had a phone rule, with devices secured for the duration.

Fetty Wap on stage for 2016 Billboard’s Hot 100 Festival – SAT Part 2, Nikon at Jones Beach Theater, Wantagh, NY, August 20, 2016. Photo By: Steven Ferdman/Everett Collection

Hill is Fetty’s second wife. He wed model Leandra K. Gonzalez in 2019, and their union ended in 2020.

The wedding also closes out a year of major change for the rapper. He pleaded guilty in a cocaine distribution conspiracy case and received a six-year sentence in May 2023. This January, he traded a federal prison for home confinement. He also faces five years of supervised release.

Fetty Wap has returned to music since his prison release. A new album, “Zavier,” is part of his push to get his career back on track.

Check out the wedding photos via the Instagram post below.

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