Chris Brown Gives Viral Usher Fan the Onstage Moment She Wanted | VIDEO

Gabrielle Cheyenne went viral after an awkward encounter with Usher in July. Four months later, she finally got her moment with Chris Brown.

Screenshot of Chris Brown serenading viral fan

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*Chris Brown gave Gabrielle Cheyenne the concert moment she had been hoping for when he brought the viral fan onstage during The R&B Tour’s Atlanta stop Sunday, November 8, and serenaded her with his 2007 hit “Take You Down.”

This time, there was no awkward exchange. Footage from Mercedes-Benz Stadium showed Cheyenne smiling as Brown serenaded her while she was handcuffed to a dance pole during the performance. She later shared the moment on her Instagram Story, and Brown included her in a recap of Sunday’s concert that he posted Monday.

“Love a good encore,” Cheyenne wrote, according to Billboard.

The encounter was a full-circle moment for the woman whose July interaction with Usher became one of the tour’s most talked-about audience moments. Back then, she made it clear that the R&B superstar wasn’t the performer she had hoped to meet.

Chris Brown invited onstage and serenaded the woman who had previously gone viral for rejecting Usher during a performance earlier this year. pic.twitter.com/K8yroVd2KJ — Pop Core (@TheePopCore) November 9, 2026

She Was Hoping For Chris Brown All Along

The original incident happened July 25 in Nashville, when Usher invited Cheyenne onstage during his performance of “Can U Handle It?” The singer appeared to notice that she wasn’t engaging with the moment as expected.

“I don’t think she want to be on the stage,” Usher told the audience before ending the interaction and having her escorted offstage.

The footage quickly circulated online, with viewers questioning Cheyenne’s reaction. As EUR reported, she subsequently took to Facebook to defend herself, making it clear that accepting the invitation wasn’t something she regretted.

“First off NOBODY is declining to go on stage. I looked good asf, you thought I wasn’t gonna let THOUSANDS of people see me?? On the big screen, where you bitches will never be????” she wrote.

Cheyenne also explained that she and her mother originally had floor seats before members of the production team approached them and moved them into VIP.

“My mom and I had FLOOR SEATS. Their team approached us and moved us to VIP before the show even started !! PRETTY PRIVILEGES something you hoes will never know about!!” she added.

The surprise, however, was that she didn’t know which performer would invite her onstage.

“They don’t say who you’re going up there for!!” she wrote, pushing back against critics who questioned why she accepted the opportunity.

(L-R) Usher with Gabrielle Cheyenne and Chris Brown with Gabrielle Cheyenne

She Explained Why Usher Wasn’t Her First Choice

Cheyenne later offered more context during an interview with TMZ, explaining that her attendance at the concert was primarily motivated by her desire to see Brown.

“Me solely, I went to the concert for Chris Brown,” she said. “It’s nothing against Usher or anything like that, but I’m more of a Chris Brown fan than I am of Usher.”

She also rejected the suggestion that her reaction meant she disliked Usher or his music.

“It would’ve been a different reaction,” she explained. “It wouldn’t have been the stiffness or whatever the internet is portraying.”

When asked whether she would have accepted the invitation if she had known beforehand that Usher was the performer, Cheyenne was equally direct. “Yeah, I would’ve said no,” she admitted.

She also insisted that she never intended to disrupt the show or create a controversy. “I wasn’t—it was never my intention to rattle all these people up and ruin the moment.”

EURweb previously covered Cheyenne’s response to the Nashville incident and her subsequent explanation of why she had hoped to meet Brown.

Now, months after that awkward exchange, she has finally gotten the onstage experience she wanted. And judging by the footage from Atlanta, this time she was more than happy to participate.

Chris Brown brought a fan on stage during his performance and this is what happened 👀 pic.twitter.com/N93ZKRKvKJ — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) September 26, 2026

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