Actress Rhonda Morman Talks New Hallmark Movie ‘Sister Swap: Christmas in The City’

*(Hollywood, CA) Known for playing diverse characters, Rhonda Morman is one of the ‘shining’ stars in Hollywood.

Full of talent, charisma and resilience, Morman will be seen in the new Hallmark movie, “Sister Swap: Christmas in The City,” directed by Sean McNamara and produced by Neal Dodson which also stars Keith Robinson, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Ashley Williams, Jacob Buster, and Logan Donovan. The ‘feel-good’ romantic holiday movie will air on the Hallmark Channel, the night of December 12th.

Sister Swap: Christmas in The City is about two sisters and a holiday adventure to remember.

Hollywood is already buzzing about the electrifying performance of Rhonda Morman as “Nina” in the holiday ‘sure to be’ romantic classic movie.

With two decades of credits under her belt and an NAACP nomination, the beautiful actress and storyteller is an NAACP nominated best-supporting actress known for her outstanding work in the NAACP award-winning stage play, “Sunday Mourning.”

RELATED NEWS ON EURWEB: Hallmark Rolls Out Holiday Films Starring Jordin Sparks, Holly Robinson Peete

Her powerful performance as Shelby Brown the villain you love to hate in BET’s romantic comedy, Angrily Ever After on BET Her shows us why she is considered to be one of the most versatile actresses in Hollywood.

Rhonda is a testament of what strength, courage and tenacity look like.

In real life, she learned to eliminate fear from her mind early on after tragically suffering a gunshot wound to the leg. After being confined to a wheelchair and told that she would never walk again, she miraculously re-took her first steps at the age of eleven: steps that led to a successful career in the entertainment business.

This same spitfire determination that fueled Rhonda as an adolescent continues to propel her forward even today.

When asked about her upcoming movie role in Sister Swap: Christmas in The City, Rhonda says, “You are going to enjoy this movie. It is funny and of course romantic.”

“Great acting, like great writing, is often in the eye of the beholder, but audiences almost always know when they are in the presence of something special.” She adds, “I was truly blessed to work with some incredible and special actors in this movie,” she adds.

Considered to be one of this generation’s most respected and acclaimed talents, Rhonda has the undeniable ability of bringing complicated and charismatic characters to life-often with surprising tenderness.

A special thespian in her own right, Rhonda’s magnetic performance as a villain in the action-pack film, “Runners,” about human trafficking directed by Joey Loomis and Micah Lyons released in 2020 showed her tremendous ability to transcend into a character and make it her own.

The beautiful actress commented that she enjoys challenging and diverse roles that take you out of your comfort zone.

She continues to challenge herself which has led her to play the lead in many feature films including, “Bluest Moon” (Amazon Prime), “CainAbel” (Amazon Prime), “OLE Bryce” and “Stolen Breath the Truth Revealed (Amazon Prime).” Rhonda also had supporting roles in the feature films “Her Little Secret,” “The Choir Director,” “Throwback Holiday,” and “The Runners.” Shedding light on the pain and tragedy of addiction, she played the role of Delphine, a heroin addict, opposite of Loretta Devine in The “Lost Souls Cafe,” written and directed by Donald Welch, aired on TV One.

The multifaceted actress is also a recurring cast member on the Netflix Original family-friendly series, ‘Motown Magic’ and plays the role of “Grandma Ruby” produced by Motown’s legendary icon Smokey Robinson, currently on its second season.

She was thrilled to be nominated for the Children’s Programming with NAACP Images Award (2019 and 2020).

Her notable theatrical stage play roles include For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When the Rainbow is Enuf, Love Buddies, The Conversation, Blue God, Nylons, Angry Insecure Men, Save Us, The Things That Make Men Cry, Three Times a Lady, The Bachelorette Party and Detours.

Beyond the stage, film, and television, Rhonda has been involved in several industrial films, commercials, and print ads. She has expanded her expertise to the web series realm by taking on roles in Wendy + Julian, a web series produced by Dennis Dortch of Black & Sexy TV, and The Choir, a web series written and produced by Issa Rae and Alright TV. She was also nominated for Best Supporting Actress in the LA Webfest for her reoccurring roles for two web series, What Men Want, and Black Boots, winning the award for the latter.

Rhonda is currently working on her life’s truth in her upcoming one-woman show, Life Beyond the Chair, produced by REDFields Media Group.

As a philanthropist, Rhonda believes in giving back to her community, especially during the pandemic and says, “Helping others and making a difference in communities is what will help to make the world a better place.” “One person at a time, one day at a time, and one project at a time, you can make a difference that will leave a lasting impact in your community.”

Rhonda and her husband Maxim Fields own and operate the Better Living Center Headquarters, a non-profit multi-purpose community center in Inglewood, California.

Stay tuned to All Things Rhonda Morman by following her on:

Twitter: @iamrhondamorman

Instagram: @iamrhondamorman

IMDB: www.imdb.me/rhondamorman

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/iamrhondamorman/

https://www.facebook.com/rhondamormanlifebeyondthechair/

source: The BNM Publicity Group