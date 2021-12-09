Hallmark Rolls Out Holiday Films Starring Jordin Sparks, Holly Robinson Peete

*Hallmark Channel launched a slate of holiday films that are airing throughout the month of December, starring some of your favorite celebs, including Jordin Sparks, Michelle Williams of Destiny’s Child, Loretta Devine, Holly Robinson Peete and Tamera Mowry-Housley.

Check out the line-up below.

A Holiday In Harlem

Olivia Washington (“Mr. Robot,” The Little Things), Will Adams (“The Oval”) and Tina Lifford (“Queen Sugar,” Babe) star in “A Holiday in Harlem,” a new, original movie on Hallmark Channel, as part of the network’s “Countdown to Christmas” programming event – your home for the holiday.

After her grandmother, Mama Belle (Lifford), turns away her usual gift delivery, expecting “presence over presents,” jet-setting executive Jazmin (Washington) heads uptown to Harlem for a quick visit. However, when Mama Belle is injured, Jazmin agrees to stay in the neighborhood and take over co-chairing their block’s annual Christmas Jamboree with her old best friend Caleb (Adams?). A successful corporate fixer, Jazmin expects the job to be easy but quickly finds that she has a lot to learn about the community and her heart.

A Christmas Treasure

Jordin Sparks (“American Idol,” Sparkle) and Michael Xavier (“Christmas Comes Twice,” Beware of the Midwife) star in “A Christmas Treasure,” on Hallmark Channel as part of the network’s annual “Countdown to Christmas” programming event. Sparks sings two classic Christmas songs in the movie, covering “This Christmas” and on the piano, “Oh Holy Night.” Her original song from her 2020 Christmas album Cider & Hennessy, “Oh, It’s Christmas,” will also be part of the movie.

Christmas in Pine Grove will be extra special this holiday season as the Webb family plans to open a 100-year-old time capsule that was buried when the town was founded. While enjoying all the town’s festivities surrounding the big reveal and continuing to work at her family’s newspaper, Lou (Sparks) finalizes her plans to further her writing career by moving to New York after Christmas. But after opening the time capsule and finding her grandfather’s old journal, she begins to question whether she should move or stay in Pine Grove to carry on her family’s legacy. Having also met charming chef, Kyle (Xavier), who is also at a crossroads while visiting Pine Grove for the holidays, only makes Lou doubt the future she had planned even more.

Christmas In Harmony

Ashleigh Murray (“Riverdale”) and Luke James (Little, Star), star in “Christmas in Harmony,” alongside Loretta Devine (Queen Bees, Family Reunion) and Michelle Williams (Destiny’s Child, The Masked Singer) a new, original movie premiering on Hallmark Channel as part of the network’s annual“Countdown to Christmas” programming event, your home for the holiday. Michelle Williams sings two original songs in the movie, “Christmas Star” and “Run,” and Luke James also sings an original song, “Ebb N Flo.”

A company merger pushes Harmony Matthews (Murray) out of a job at Suprasonic Records and back to her hometown. Mama (Devine) couldn’t be more thrilled to have Harmony back home and to help with the church’s annual Holiday Hallelujah Chorus. Celebrity Melo D Star (Williams) is a client of Harmony’s and threatens to leave unless Harmony is back. Harmony has the perfect idea to showcase Melo D. Star and reinstate her career but when things go south, Harmony is tricked into auditioning for the lead solo in the chorus — directed by her scorned high school sweetheart, Kyle Noah (James). By Christmas Eve, Harmony and Kyle could be singing a different tune and harmonizing in the key of love.

Our Christmas Journey

***HALLMARK MOVIES & MYSTERIES.

Holly Robinson Peete (“American Housewife”) Lyriq Bent (Acrimony), Nik Sanchez (“The Rookie”), Aloma Wright (“Suits”) and newcomer Hilda Martin are a family at a crossroads in “Our Christmas Journey,” a new original on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries as part of the network’s annual “Miracles of Christmas” programming event – your home for the holiday.

As Christmas draws near, single mother Lena (Peete) faces a challenging decision for her autistic, 18-year-old son, Marcus (Sanchez). Lena’s ex-husband Rick (Bent) has secured an interview and trial weekend visit for a coveted slot at a program upstate, where people with cognitive challenges can flourish and gain some independence. Lena wants the best for Marcus and is concerned about whether the program is the right fit, but she reluctantly agrees to give it a chance. Days before Christmas, she and Marcus make the trip, along with her nurturing mother Robin (Wright) and sweet but often overlooked teenaged daughter Maya (Martin). When the trial requires Lena to separate from Marcus for the weekend, she must learn to let go so he has the best chance of flourishing on his own. Over the weekend, Lena finds herself spending more time with Rick and many of their old feelings resurface. Robin, meanwhile, gets to know Beth (“Van Helsing”), who runs the guest house where they are staying, and helps her to process a painful loss. Maya, who loves her older brother dearly, yet quietly struggles with the fact that he commands the majority of her parents’ attention, befriends Beth’s son Henry (Graham Verchere, Stargirl) whose sister is also in the program. As the weekend comes to a close, Lena sees Marcus and the rest of the family blossoming in this special place. However, when old issues between Rick and her resurface, Lena must decide if she and the family will return to the way things were or take a chance on this new, more hopeful future together.

THE SANTA STAKEOUT

Tamera Mowry-Housley (“The Real,” “Christmas Comes Twice”), Paul Campbell (“Turner & Hooch,” “Christmas by Starlight”) and Joe Pantoliano (Bad Boys for Life, The Matrix) star in “The Santa Stakeout,” a new, original movie on Hallmark Channel as part of the network’s annual “Countdown to Christmas” programming event, your home for the holiday.

Tanya (Mowry-Housley) is a police detective who is reluctantly paired with fellow detective Ryan (Campbell) to solve a string of recent heists that have taken place during high-profile holiday parties around town. They go undercover as newlyweds Tasha and Rupert and move into the vacant house next to Mr. Miller (Pantoliano), the jovial chair of the community’s Christmas committee…and the prime suspect in the case. As Tanya and Ryan participate in theneighborhood’s holiday happenings to keep up appearances and crack the case, they become swept up by Christmas, begin to see each other in a new light and start to fall in love.