Wednesday, December 8, 2021
‘Marriage Boot Camp’ Exclusive Clip: ‘I Want TWO MORE Kids!’ [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
EURweb.com

*We have an exclusive clip from this week’s all-new episode of WE tv’s “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition” airing Thursday, Dec. 9. 

In the clip below, Dr. Ish checks in with N.O.R.E and Neri about expanding their family. It seems the rapper wants to have more kids, but wifey ain’t feeling it.

Will having another baby help their relationship? Watch the moment via the YouTube clip below. 

Elsewhere in this week’s episode, the couples take a lie detector test to determine whether they’re being truthful to their partners about the core issue in their relationship. Drama erupts when they learn that, for the first time in history, at least one person lied in each couple.

READ MORE: Monie Love Unpacks Complicated Relationship with Tuff on ‘Marriage Boot Camp’ [EUR Exclusive]

This season on “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition,” resident counselor Dr. Ish along with Judge Lynn Toler are back with their no-nonsense, no BS tough love that they dole out to pull these celebrities out of the clouds and put them back into reality. Dr. Ish and Judge Toler force the couples to dig deep to confront lies, tears and denials. But when dark secrets are ultimately exposed, will the couples continue to make beautiful music together or decide it’s time to go solo?

Per press release, this season features Hip Hop legend N.O.R.E and NERI, two-time Grammy Award nominee MONIE LOVE and TUFF, Producer MALLY MALL and TREASURE, and Love & Hip Hop Hollywood’s favorite on again off again couple SIIR BROCK and AMBER LAURA — all head to Marriage Boot Camp to find out if their relationships are worth saving.

“Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition” airs Thursday at 9pm on WE tv.

Previous article‘Selling Tampa’ Star: You Can Coexist As A Friend and Work Partner | WATCH
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

