Monie Love Unpacks Complicated Relationship with Tuff on ‘Marriage Boot Camp’ [EUR Exclusive]

*We caught up with hip-hop icon Monie Love to dish about the new season of WE tv’s “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition.”

This season, resident counselor Dr. Ish Major and Judge Lynn are back with their no-nonsense, no BS tough love that they dole out to pull these celebrities out of the clouds and put them back into reality. Dr. Ish and Judge Toler force the couples to dig deep to confront lies, tears and denials. But when dark secrets are ultimately exposed, will the couples continue to make beautiful music together or decide it’s time to go solo?

Per press release, this season features Hip Hop legend N.O.R.E and NERI, two-time Grammy Award nominee MONIE LOVE and TUFF, Producer MALLY MALL and TREASURE, and Love & Hip Hop Hollywood’s favorite on again off again couple SIIR BROCK and AMBER LAURA — all head to Marriage Boot Camp to find out if their relationships are worth saving.

If you’ve been watching the series then you know Monie and Tuff have been going through it, and at times he talks sideways to her — prompting the hip-hop icon to constantly serve him with some side-eye action.

Check out the clip below of Monie Love telling us about her experience filming “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition” and the challenges she faced with her longtime partner.

“Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition” airs Thursdays at 9pm on WE tv.