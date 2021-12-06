Monday, December 6, 2021
HomeNewsLegal
Entertainment

Jussie Smollett Takes Stand and Testifies as Witness in His Own Defense

By Fisher Jack
0

Jussie Smollett (trial) - Getty
Smollett testifies in own defense over accusations he staged attack, lied to cops / Getty

*It’s day five of the Jussie Smollett trial and the actor/singer has taken the witness stand in his own defense against charges that he arranged a phony hate crime on himself one frigid night in January 2019, reports the Chicago Tribune.

Smollett was sworn in just after noon Monday (12-06-21). The news outlet reports that at first, the former “Empire’ actor spoke so quietly that his attorney had to ask him to speak up.

After initially speaking to jurors about his family life and his history as an entertainer, Smollett’s testimony focused on his time on “Empire,” and his relationship with Abimbola Osundairo, one of the prosecution’s key witnesses. As we reported earlier, Osundairo told jurors that Smollett recruited him to help orchestrate the phony hate-crime attack.

Smollett testified that he met Osundairo at a club during Season 4 of “Empire.” The two men then used cocaine and weed, and went to a bathhouse in Boystown together, where they did more drugs and made out.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Arnelle Simpson, Daughter of OJ, Battled Extreme Hardships After 1995 Murder Trial

Here’s more via the Chicago Tribune:
Smollett’s testimony could signal an attempt by the defense to suggest the brothers carried out the attack for reasons other than the alleged attempt by the actor to fake it and get the attention of leaders of his television show. On the witness stand last week, Osundairo denied that he and Smollett had ever dated, and said he did not think there was sexual tension between the two men.

Smollett said Monday that the two men struck up a friendship; they would drive around smoking blunts as part of Smollett’s creative process, and as a way to relax, he said.

Prosecutors have pointed to surveillance footage of Smollett allegedly driving around town with the Osundairos as evidence that they did a “dry run” before the hoax attack.

Previous articleSymone Sanders Exit From WH Not Due to Alleged Dysfunction in VP Harris’ Office – It’s Personal
Next articleTamera Mowry Speaks Out About Toxic Environment on ‘The Real’ Set
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2021 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO