‘Harlems’ Meagan Good: It’s The 1st Time Seeing Myself In A Character With This Setting [WATCH]

More than your average comedy sitcom, Tracy Oliver brings us a series about four stylish, steadfast best friends trying to navigate love, careers and more in the mecca for Black culture – “Harlem!”

EUR correspondent Briana Wright spoke with show stars, Meagan Good (Camille), Jerrie Johnson (Tye) and Tyler Lepley (Ian) about what sets the new series apart.

Camille is a successful, young professor who is messy and still has her quirks. A versatile character that was different even for Good.

“When I read the script I thought to myself, ‘this is the first time I’m seeing myself in a character in this type of setting’…She’s a boss and she has it together but on the flip side, she’s vulnerable and she can be insecure and…I think we all can relate to that,” said Good.

Ian is Camille’s ex, torn between her and his career. Constantly weighing the scale, Lepley described being well-rounded as a common motif throughout the series.

Now, in Tye’s case, balance meets dynamic as she is a Black, female, queer owner of a tech company. Johnson discussed the importance of this role on and off the show.

“Her being the CEO and creating this app are things that haven’t been done and this app is creating a safe space for queer people of color to date…She’s iconic in that way, we’ve never seen this before,” said Johnson.

“Heads and tales are opposites but they’re just opposites of the same coin. It behooves us to find the balance. That’s where the beauty in life is and I feel like that’s a central theme for what “Harlem” has going for it,” said Lepley.

Check out “Harlem” December 3rd on Prime Video.