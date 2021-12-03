Friday, December 3, 2021
HomeEntertainmentMusic
Music

Jazmine Sullivan Announces Tour Dates for ‘The Heaux Tales’

By Ny MaGee
0

Jazmine Sullivan
Jazmine Sullivan (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

*Jazmine Sullivan will be serving up her Heaux Tales in a city near you when she kicks off a 25-city tour on Valentine’s day in 2022.

As reported by MadameNoire, the news comes after the beloved singer won two Soul Train Awards for Album of the Year and Best R&B/Soul Female Artist. She has also nabbed three Grammy Awards nominations for Best R&B Album, Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song for “Pick Up Your Feelings.”

During her acceptance speech at the Soul Train Awards over the weekend, Sullivan said that she wrote Heaux Tales to encourage Black women to love themselves.

“I made a promise to myself that I wouldn’t hide anymore,” she said. “Usually if I was feeling…just not my best I probably would not have showed up but I don’t want to do that anymore. I wrote this project for women to love themselves no matter what stage of life they’re in. You have to love yourself especially because society will have us, especially Black women, not love anything about ourselves.”

Watch her speech via the Instagram clip below.

READ MORE: Jazmine Sullivan Performs Tracks from New Album ‘Heaux Tales’ for NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert Series (Watch)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Demetria L. Lucas (@demetriallucas)

See the dates for the Heaux Tales Tour below:

Mon Feb 14 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

Tue Feb 15 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

Thu Feb 17 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

Sun Feb 20 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

Tue Feb 22 – Oakland, CA – Paramount Theatre-Oakland

Wed Feb 23 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades

Fri Feb 25 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

Sat Feb 26 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

Mon Feb 28 – Denver, CO – Summit

Wed Mar 02 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Fri Mar 04 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

Sun Mar 06 – New Orleans, LA – Fillmore New Orleans

Tue Mar 08 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

Wed Mar 09 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

Sat Mar 12 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

Sun Mar 13 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

Wed Mar 16 – Boston, MA – House of Blues Boston

Thu Mar 17 – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre

Sun Mar 20 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

Tue Mar 22 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s

Wed Mar 23 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues Cleveland

Fri Mar 25 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

Sun Mar 27 – Toronto, ON – The Danforth Music Hall

Tue Mar 29 – Minneapolis, MN – Fillmore Minneapolis

Wed Mar 30 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues Chicago

Previous articleBrawl Breaks Out During Verzuz for Three 6 Mafia & Bone Thugs-N-Harmony | WATCH
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2021 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO