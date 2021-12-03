Jazmine Sullivan Announces Tour Dates for ‘The Heaux Tales’

*Jazmine Sullivan will be serving up her Heaux Tales in a city near you when she kicks off a 25-city tour on Valentine’s day in 2022.
As reported by MadameNoire, the news comes after the beloved singer won two Soul Train Awards for Album of the Year and Best R&B/Soul Female Artist. She has also nabbed three Grammy Awards nominations for Best R&B Album, Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song for “Pick Up Your Feelings.”
During her acceptance speech at the Soul Train Awards over the weekend, Sullivan said that she wrote Heaux Tales to encourage Black women to love themselves.
“I made a promise to myself that I wouldn’t hide anymore,” she said. “Usually if I was feeling…just not my best I probably would not have showed up but I don’t want to do that anymore. I wrote this project for women to love themselves no matter what stage of life they’re in. You have to love yourself especially because society will have us, especially Black women, not love anything about ourselves.”
Watch her speech via the Instagram clip below.
See the dates for the Heaux Tales Tour below:
Mon Feb 14 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom
Tue Feb 15 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater
Thu Feb 17 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre
Sun Feb 20 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore
Tue Feb 22 – Oakland, CA – Paramount Theatre-Oakland
Wed Feb 23 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades
Fri Feb 25 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium
Sat Feb 26 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
Mon Feb 28 – Denver, CO – Summit
Wed Mar 02 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Fri Mar 04 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center
Sun Mar 06 – New Orleans, LA – Fillmore New Orleans
Tue Mar 08 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works
Wed Mar 09 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy
Sat Mar 12 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz
Sun Mar 13 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte
Wed Mar 16 – Boston, MA – House of Blues Boston
Thu Mar 17 – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre
Sun Mar 20 – Washington, DC – The Anthem
Tue Mar 22 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s
Wed Mar 23 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues Cleveland
Fri Mar 25 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit
Sun Mar 27 – Toronto, ON – The Danforth Music Hall
Tue Mar 29 – Minneapolis, MN – Fillmore Minneapolis
Wed Mar 30 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues Chicago