Jazmine Sullivan Announces Tour Dates for ‘The Heaux Tales’

*Jazmine Sullivan will be serving up her Heaux Tales in a city near you when she kicks off a 25-city tour on Valentine’s day in 2022.

As reported by MadameNoire, the news comes after the beloved singer won two Soul Train Awards for Album of the Year and Best R&B/Soul Female Artist. She has also nabbed three Grammy Awards nominations for Best R&B Album, Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song for “Pick Up Your Feelings.”

During her acceptance speech at the Soul Train Awards over the weekend, Sullivan said that she wrote Heaux Tales to encourage Black women to love themselves.

“I made a promise to myself that I wouldn’t hide anymore,” she said. “Usually if I was feeling…just not my best I probably would not have showed up but I don’t want to do that anymore. I wrote this project for women to love themselves no matter what stage of life they’re in. You have to love yourself especially because society will have us, especially Black women, not love anything about ourselves.”

Watch her speech via the Instagram clip below.

See the dates for the Heaux Tales Tour below:

Mon Feb 14 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

Tue Feb 15 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

Thu Feb 17 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

Sun Feb 20 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

Tue Feb 22 – Oakland, CA – Paramount Theatre-Oakland

Wed Feb 23 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades

Fri Feb 25 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

Sat Feb 26 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

Mon Feb 28 – Denver, CO – Summit

Wed Mar 02 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Fri Mar 04 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

Sun Mar 06 – New Orleans, LA – Fillmore New Orleans

Tue Mar 08 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

Wed Mar 09 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

Sat Mar 12 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

Sun Mar 13 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

Wed Mar 16 – Boston, MA – House of Blues Boston

Thu Mar 17 – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre

Sun Mar 20 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

Tue Mar 22 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s

Wed Mar 23 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues Cleveland

Fri Mar 25 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

Sun Mar 27 – Toronto, ON – The Danforth Music Hall

Tue Mar 29 – Minneapolis, MN – Fillmore Minneapolis

Wed Mar 30 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues Chicago