Wednesday, January 13, 2021
Jazmine Sullivan Performs Tracks from New Album ‘Heaux Tales’ for NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert Series (Watch)

Jazmine Sullivan performs NPR’s Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

*The pandemic hasn’t stopped NPR’s “Tiny Desk” series from forging on with its concerts.

The latest artist to be featured is Jazmine Sullivan, who performed a socially distant set of her new material from “home” (or an alternate stripped down, intimate setting) for the series’, retitled “Tiny Desk (Home) Concert.”

The Philly vocalist – sporting a trench coat while her band was decked in all black – kicked off her stripped down concert with three extended and rearranged pieces from “Heaux Tales,” her first album in six years. After “Bodies (Intro),” “The Other Side” and “Lost One,” she drops in “Let it Burn” from 2015’s “Reality Show,” then ends with Tiny Desk alum H.E.R. joining her on stage (or rug) for “Girl Like Me.”

Watch below:

Below, check out Jazmine’s performance of “Girl Like Me” on “The Tonight Show” and her December appearance on The Breakfast Club.

