The 6th annual ‘Imagination Lunchbox International Children’s Film Fest’ Opens for 2022 Short Film Submissions

*The 6th annual “Imagination Lunchbox International Children’s Film Fest” (ILICFF) is now open for submissions of short films made by and for youth. Four awards will be presented Saturday, August 6, 2022 via Zoom and on-site at the Eubie Blake Center in Baltimore. The ILICFF will be hosted by radio personality Doresa Harvey (Magic 95.9FM) and ILICFF founder Anthony Michael Hobbs, a multi-award winning actor (DreamWorks)/filmmaker (Imagination Lunchbox, LLC).

Short film submissions are accepted at FilmFreeway.com. Of the short films selected from those submitted there will be “Best Film Made By Kids,” “Best Film Made For Kids,” “Film Festival Choice,” and the ULMII “Most Uplifting Film” Award sponsored by the Uplifting Minds II Entertainment Conference. In 2021 winning short films included two from the United States, and one each from Australia and Korea.

The ILICFF free Imagination Lunchbox, LLC event is presented in partnership with the Eubie Blake Cultural Center and The Baltimore Times Foundation, Times Community Service, Inc. It will be held via Zoom and on-site at the Eubie Blake Center (847 N. Howard Street, 21201) from 1 – 3pmET. The week long event also offers a filmmaking workshop for youth at the Eubie Blake Center Saturday/Sunday, August 13-14, 2022 from 12-pmET, offering Film Location and Film Production sessions led by industry professionals. There will bee more ILICFF activities to be announced.

The ILICFF was founded by Baltimore prodigy award winning actor/filmmaker Anthony Michael Hobbs (Anthony-Michael.com) who has two multi-award winning short films that he wrote, directed, produced and starred in (One Nation, Naga Pixie), and one short film his company produced for his former coach Mike Forester (Agent Hollywood). He garnered over eight awards as a young SAG/AFTRA actor. Now 16 years-old, in 2013 when he was eight years-old he represented PBS Network at the Emmy Awards because of his role as a young Frederick Douglass in their Special Mini-Series “The American Experience: The Abolitionist” (http://video.pbs.org/video/2321796209), which starred actor/director Richard Brooks (“Law & Order”). He soon after starred in the DreamWorks documentary “How to Train Your Dragon: Dragons and Dinosaurs” (http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bekKOmfsWfc). As a model he worked on the national campaigns for Finish Line Athletics and Villa Sportswear. His voice, at age 6, can be heard several projects, such as for VTech Toys and TBWA World Wide – the largest advertising holding company in the world. He is still seen in commercials and television segments for Comcast Xfinity, Sprout Network, United Way and Claritin Kids Allergy from when he was 7-8 years-old.

For more information about the 6th annual “Imagination Lunchbox International Children’s Film Festival” or to submit a short film made by a youth or for youth you can visit www.ImaginationLunchbox.com/ILIC-Film-Festival.html. You can also contact ILICFF at [email protected].

