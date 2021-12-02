Thursday, December 2, 2021
Suspect (Aariel Maynor) in Jacqueline Avant Murder Case Arrested – WATCH

By Fisher Jack
*Beverly Hills police have made an arrest in the killing of Jacqueline Avant, a prominent Los Angeles philanthropist, political insider and the wife of businessman and music legend Clarence Avant.

On Thursday (12-02-21) police arrested Aariel Maynor, 29, of Los Angeles in connection with the homicide. Multiple surveillance cameras showed his vehicle heading east out of Beverly Hills after the shooting, police said.

“It is a sad case, and although we are happy we have an arrest, I feel so bad for the family,” Beverly Hills Police Chief Mark Stainbrook told The LA Times.

Jacqueline and Clarence Avant - Getty
Jacqueline and Clarence Avant – Getty

Specifically, police say several surveillance cameras captured Maynor’s vehicle fleeing eastbound from Beverly Hills Wednesday morning after Jacqueline Avant was wounded by the suspect’s gunfire. About an hour later, a shooting was reported in the Hollywood Hills, near the Griffith Observatory.

LAPD responded and found Maynor in a backyard suffering from a gunshot wound in his foot — and determined he’d shot himself while allegedly burglarizing that home. He was arrested, and Beverly Hills PD worked with LAPD, and say they collected evidence connecting Maynor to the home invasion of the Avant’s home.

BHPD says Maynor is the sole suspect in Avant’s death, and he was armed with an AR-15 during the break-in. We’ve learned he has an extensive criminal record dating back to 2013, and has done time for robbery and grand theft. He also served probation for a domestic violence case.

Developing …

