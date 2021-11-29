Jury Selection Has Begun in the Jussie Smollett Criminal Trial | VIDEO

*It’s finally come. We’re talking about the criminal case against former “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett. It began today (11/29/21) in Chicago with jury selection.

The case is all about Smollett being accused of lying to Chicago police about being the purported victim of an attack in Jan. 2019.

At the time, Smollett said that two men yelled racist and homophobic slurs at him, kicked him, poured bleach on him, put a noose around his neck, and told him, “This is MAGA country.” His account of the alleged incident drew the support of a number of politicians and celebrities, including then-Sen. Kamala Harris and Empire co-creator Lee Daniel.

Here’s more via NPR

Within days, however, police suspected that Smollett was not being truthful; within weeks, Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said at a press conference that the actor “took advantage of the pain and anger of racism to promote his career.”

Two brothers who knew Smollett, Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo, told investigators that the actor had recruited them to stage an attack. The Cook County state attorney, Kim Foxx, launched criminal charges against Smollett, but abruptly dropped the case about a month later.

Due to the public criticism of that decision, a Cook County judge ordered a special prosecutor, Dan Webb, to investigate both the alleged crime and the dropped Cook County case. In Feb. 2020, Webb unveiled a new grand-jury indictment against Smollett, including six charges of felony disorderly conduct, for which brings us to today where we find the actor.

Additionally, in Aug. 2020, Webb released his findings about Foxx’s handling of the initial case, in which he said there were “substantial abuses of discretion and operational failures,” but no cause for criminal charges against Foxx’s office.