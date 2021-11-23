Tuesday, November 23, 2021
HomeNews
News

LeBron James, Isaiah Stewart Suspended After On-Court Altercation

By Ny MaGee
0

Isaiah Stewart
Isaiah Stewart #28 of the Detroit Pistons after Stewart was struck by LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the third quarter of the game at Little Caesars Arena on November 21, 2021, in Detroit, Michigan.

*LeBron James will serve a one-game suspension after his on-court altercation with Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart, who has been suspended for two games.

We reported earlier that the Los Angeles Lakers star and the Detroit Pistons forward were ejected following an all-out brawl Sunday in which James elbowed Stewart in the face and Stewart tried in vain to retaliate.

The incident happened with 9:18 remaining in the third quarter and the Pistons leading 78-66 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. Detroit’s Jerami Grant had just made a free throw as James and Stewart jockeyed for position. James swung his left forearm with force and struck Stewart square in the head, causing blood to gush near Stewart’s right eye. Initially, James gestured empathetically to Stewart, appearing to convey that the elbow was an accident. But Stewart still took offense, springing up toward James.

READ MORE: LeBron James’ Elbow Bloodies Isaiah Stewart’s Face, Both Ejected in Detroit Melee (Watch)

Lakers players swarmed and a melee erupted that took several minutes to resolve. Several Pistons, including coach Dwane Casey, rookie Cade Cunningham and security, tried to restrain Stewart, who knocked multiple people over trying to free himself and go after Lakers players. It took nearly two minutes to get Stewart off the court. 

This marks the first suspension for James in his 19-year career. 

Per PEOPLE, the league said in a statement: “Isaiah Stewart has been suspended two games without pay for escalating an on-court altercation by repeatedly and aggressively pursuing Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James in an unsportsmanlike manner,” the statement read in part. “[LeBron] James has been suspended one game without pay for recklessly hitting Stewart in the face and initiating an on-court altercation.”

“Everyone in the league knows LeBron not a dirty guy. As soon as he did it, he looked back at him, telling him, ‘My bad I didn’t try to do it,'” Lakers star Anthony Davis told reporters. 

According to the report, James will sit out the Lakers game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday. Stewart will not play with the Pistons against the Miami Heat on Tuesday. He will also sit out the Milwaukee Bucks matchup on Wednesday.

Previous articleIman Shumpert: Former NBAer Wins ‘Dancing with the Stars’ | WATCH
Next articleBLIND ITEM: Strange Hookups
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO