LeBron James’ Elbow Bloodies Isaiah Stewart’s Face, Both Ejected in Detroit Melee (Watch)

*Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and Detroit Pistons forward Isaiah Stewart were ejected following an all out brawl Sunday in which James elbowed Stewart in the face and Stewart tried in vain to retaliate.

The incident happened with 9:18 remaining in the third quarter and the Pistons leading 78-66 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. Detroit’s Jerami Grant had just made a free throw as James and Stewart jockeyed for position. James swung his left forearm with force and struck Stewart square in the head, causing blood to gush near Stewart’s right eye. Initially, James gestured empathetically to Stewart, appearing to convey that the elbow was an accident. But Stewart still took offense, springing up toward James.

Lakers players swarmed and a melee erupted that took several minutes to resolve. Several Pistons, including coach Dwane Casey, rookie Cade Cunningham and security, tried to restrain Stewart, who knocked multiple people over trying to free himself and go after Lakers players. It took nearly two minutes to get Stewart off the court. He now faces a suspension and fines.

Watch below:

The Lakers and Pistons had to be separated multiple times after this play between LeBron and Isaiah Stewart. pic.twitter.com/im0o7fXeoI — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 22, 2021



Lakers star Russell Westbrook was issued a technical foul following the melee. James was issued a flagrant foul 2 and ejected for just the second time in his career. The game against Detroit was his second game back after missing eight consecutive games with an abdominal strain. He had 10 points and five assists at the time of the incident. The Lakers won 121-116 and play the Pistons again in Los Angeles on Nov. 28.