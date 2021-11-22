White Texas Student Hits Black Teacher in Class – Makes ‘Racially Charged’ Comments | VIDEO

*Attorney Ben Crump is reacting to the viral video of a White Texas student hitting and insulting her Black teacher, calling the situation “outrageous.”

The now-viral clip taken by a fellow student at Castleberry High School in Fort Worth shows the young female going up to her Black teacher in a Texas classroom and slapping her hard on the arm, before threatening to call her mother. The educator was in th middle of using her phone when the student attempted to hang up the call before lashing out physically.

In the full clip of the video, the teacher can be heard saying:

“No, no, no, You touched me. I did not touch you!” The angry teen then replies, “I am calling my momma, you ain’t about to f*** me up b****!”

The teen can also be heard speaking on the phone explaining how her teacher was “Black and f****** pissing me off.” She continued, “I need you to get over here now because this teacher is about to get f***** up if she doesn’t get the f*** away from me,” the teen stated on the phone. “You want to talk to her because she’s black and she’s f******* pissing me off right now?” the girl can be heard asking. She then aggressively throws the phone at the teacher before walking out of the room.

As the Daily Mail notes, Castleberry High School has so far not explained the incident or what led up to the major outburst. However, famed Attorney Ben Crump is reacting to this latest racial incident: “This is outrageous. This Black teacher should be commended for keeping her composure…

