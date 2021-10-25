Black Teen Faces Years in Prison After TikTok-Inspired Attack on Disabled Teacher [VIDEO]



*A Louisiana teenager faces years behind bars after attacking her disabled teacher as part of a disturbing new TikTok trend.

We previously reported that high school student Larrianna Jackson, 18, was arrested earlier this month after she punched an English teacher with a disability in the face and caused her to be hospitalized. Authorities said she committed the act as part of the “Slap A Teacher” challenge.

The incident took place at the Covington High School. Jackson reportedly recorded herself punching the teacher moments after class was dismissed. In the video, Jackson approaches the identified 64-year-old woman and punches her in the face repeatedly before she falls off of her chair. The Covington Police Department said in a statement that the teacher was transported to a nearby hospital after sustaining injuries from the attack. Her disability was not disclosed to the public.

According to NBC affiliate WDSU News, Jackson has been charged with felony second-degree battery and cruelty. As reported by Complex, the unidentified educator had to receive medical treatment for the injuries sustained during the assault.

“Officers learned that this violent attack by Jackson, may have been prompted by a viral social media application known as Tik-Tok,” the Covington Police Department wrote in a statement. “Evidently users on the app have deemed it to be a challenge to damage school property and attack teachers. The Covington Police Department would like to remind everyone that anyone who participates in such a challenge will be booked accordingly. This matter is still under investigation and more arrests for forthcoming.”

According to Heavy, Jackson was booked into St. Tammany Parish Jail on Oct. 6 and was released on $25,000 bond a day later. She is expected to be arraigned on Dec. 8.

The popular social media app TikTok is reportedly owned and ran by China, as such, one Hollywood insider claims the platform’s algorithm centers behavior that will have the biggest negative effects in the US. The app pushes to the forefront users who injure themselves and vandalize property while calling it a “trend.”

The challenge for October is “slap a teacher.”

According to reports, “slap a teacher” incidents are popping up across the country. A TikTok rep told Insider that such content does not exist on the platform and that “most people appear to be learning about the offline dare from sources other than TikTok.”

Educators and police are reportedly warning students that those who participate in this challenge will face disciplinary actions, such as expulsion and/or criminal charges.

TikTok has condemned the “rumored challenge,” calling it “an insult to educators everywhere.” The company has also denied it was a trend on the app.