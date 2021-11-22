Richard Williams Being Cared for by Son Amid Declining Health

*Richard Williams, the father of tennis superstars Venus and Serena Williams, is in declining health and being cared for by his son Chavoita Lesane.

Lesane, 48, who has a criminal past according to the New York Post, has power of attorney over the 79-year-old. We previously reported that publicly available court documents show Williams is suffering from irreparable “brain damage” and “dementia.”

The report noted that Richard is “totally incapacitated to conduct any business,” the documents, which include testimony from his own doctor, state.

The former tennis coach has barely been seen in public over the last few years, as he’s been fighting a messy divorce with wife Lakeisha Williams, 41. The couple married in 2010 and have a young son, Dylan, born in 2012.

Williams’ health has been in decline since suffering a stroke in 2016. He’s in such a terrible medical condition that he has given power of attorney to his son who reportedly acts as his interpreter.

Per the Post: In addition to multiple traffic infractions, Lesane has been charged with aggravated battery on a pregnant woman in 1998 although the case was later dropped, according to Florida court records. He was charged with battery in 2001, and entered a not guilty plea. He was sentenced to four years probation for driving with a suspended license in 2007.

Richard reportedly filed a lawsuit accusing his estranged wife of stealing his social security checks. He then sought a restraining order against Lakeisha, claiming she was stalking him and Chavoita, who filed a similar suit.

He also claimed in court documents that Lakeisha forged his signature to change the mortgage deed on his house in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, into her name. Richard alleges an associate of Lakeisha’s pretended to be him so that she could borrow nearly $300,000 of equity on the house from a lender named David Simon to start up a trucking business.

In response, Lakeisha alleged her ex-husband threw her out of their Florida home, which was owned by Serena, whose legal team wrote to her, “requesting she and [her] child vacate the home and threatened to change the locks.”

Lesane’s Instagram account features recent photographs of Williams.