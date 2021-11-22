Brandy’s Daughter Opens Up About ‘Insecurities’ Over Her Weight Issues [WATCH]

*Brandy’s daughter Sy’Rai Smith appeared on “The Real” Wednesday to dish about her weight loss journey and revealed how she once thought her famous mom was “embarrassed” by her once being overweight.

“Sometimes I would feel a little sad or feel like she was embarrassed of me,” the 19-year-old said on the daytime talk show, Page Six reports. Adding, “These are just insecurities in my head.”

“[Brandy] was never like that,” Smith continued. “She was always supportive. She always knew that I was beautiful, and she supported me whether I wanted to lose a lot of weight or not.”

We previously reported that the teen has been on an amazing weight loss journey, and she noted on “The Real” that her family “still loved” her when she was at her heaviest.

“I was Ra Ra to them either way,” Sy’Rai added. “I love my whole family. They’re so supportive.”

Smith is Brandy’s only child, who she shares with record producer Robert Anthony “Big Bert” Smith.

After the interview, Brandy posted a screenshot of her daughter from the talk show, along with the caption: “What an amazing human being♥️ I love your spirit and your smile. So brave to walk in your purpose and shine in your truth all up on @therealdaytime Your smile ♥️ …. @syraismith #inspire.”

Over the summer, Smith stunned social media with new images showing off her dramatic weight loss.

In a TikTok video (see above), Sy’rai posted a montage of images of herself over the years with the last one highlighting her noticeable transformation.

Her famous mother noted in the comments of one post: “Nobody truly knows what she’s been through. So blessed and overjoyed to see her healthy and happy,” brandy wrote.

Sy’rai captioned her post, “I’M BACK” and the hashtag #foryou.

Ray J, Sy’rai’s uncle, hopped in the comments and wrote, “my niece – so beautiful!!”

Watch Sy’rai on “The Real” via the YouTube clip below.