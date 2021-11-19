‘Come Meet A Black Person’: The Anti-Racism Series Networking event

*(Lawrenceville, GA) — In 2017, Come Meet A Black Person networking event became an international viral conversation across the internet. From applauders to haters, Come Meet A Black Person ignited emotions, conversations and an anti-racism movement that has evolved into a global tool for change. The organization has collected revealing white-privilege and ‘racism in action’ data that will be critical in future anti-racism and social justice efforts globally. To celebrate four years of work, Come Meet A Black Person is part of an upcoming holiday mixer in Lawrenceville, Georgia.

Created on a thought of Blacktivist Cheryle Renee Moses, Come Meet A Black Person was an answer to an internal question of “What can I do to help change the perception — the fear and hate — that white people have for Black people?” Moses is the founder and producer of Urban Mediamakers Festival, an annual competition with content creators from around the world. Come Meet A Black Person started as a part of the Urban Mediamakers’ annual holiday event. The purpose of Come Meet A Black Person was to open up dialogue of race among whites and Blacks in light of the rising racial tensions in the United States that we saw in 2017.

Now four years later, Come Meet a Black Person has evolved into an anti-racism education and action series that provides a white-privilege test for all races, Black culture training, white allyship, tools for recognizing and eliminating micro-aggressions, and cohort relationship building.

“Come Meet A Black Person has been transformative for our participants and myself in understanding how racism is baked in to all aspects of life for everyone breathing on this earth. We have collected revealing white-privilege and ‘racism in action’ data that will be critical in future anti-racism and social justice efforts globally,” said Moses. “We will be celebrating our 4th anniversary and presenting some of our findings from the work put in over the years,” continued Moses.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: ‘Marriage Boot Camp’ Exclusive Clip: You Wanna Hang w/ That H*e B*tch?! [WATCH]

What: Come Meet A Black Person Anti-Racism Holiday Mixer

When: Sunday, November 21, 2021 – 2-4p EST

Where: Gwinnett County Public Library – Five Forks Trickum Branch | Meeting Room

2780 Five Forks Trickum Rd SW, Lawrenceville, GA

Cost: FREE and open to the public – Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/213093216547

Partners: Urban Mediamakers Festival is the presenter of this event in collaboration with Come Meet A Black Person, Black Gwinnett, Gwinnett County Black Chamber of Commerce

Featuring: A Holiday Hot Dog, Taco and Chili Bar | Beverages and water provided. Door prizes, giveaways, SpeedCollab networking, business connections and more!

COVID-19 Protocols: You must provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination to attend the in-person. Actual card must be provided. A mask must be worn when not eating. Children under 5 not allowed. No exceptions.

Virtual: No matter where you are, you can join Come Meet A Black Person virtually for this event and interact with us all – live streaming! Just register on Zoom and we will see you on November 21! Click here:

https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_mAQYmFgxQ_iqMO_pU7JpNQ

source: Ilene Proctor International Public Relations