‘Marriage Boot Camp’ Exclusive Clip: You Wanna Hang w/ That H*e B*tch?! [WATCH]

*We have an exclusive clip from this week’s all-new episode of WE tv’s “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition” airing Thursday, Nov. 18.

In the clip below, Amber opens up about how Siir Brock coming out ruined their sex life. Watch the moment via the YouTube video below.

This season on “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition,” Dr. Ish along with Judge Lynn Toler are back with their no-nonsense, no BS tough love that they dole out to pull these celebrities out of the clouds and put them back into reality. Dr. Ish and Judge Toler force the couples to dig deep to confront lies, tears and denials. But when dark secrets are ultimately exposed, will the couples continue to make beautiful music together or decide it’s time to go solo?

Per press release, this season features Hip Hop legend N.O.R.E and NERI, two-time Grammy Award nominee MONIE LOVE and TUFF, Producer MALLY MALL and TREASURE, and Love & Hip Hop Hollywood’s favorite on again off again couple SIIR BROCK and AMBER LAURA — all head to Marriage Boot Camp to find out if their relationships are worth saving.

“Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition” airs Thursday at 9pm on WE tv.

