Friday, November 19, 2021
HomeNews
News

Chlöe and Silk Sonic to Perform at 2021 American Music Awards

By Ny MaGee
0

Chlöe Bailey (YouTube screenshot from ‘Have Mercy’)

*Silk Sonic and Chlöe (from Chloe x Halle) have been added to the star-studded line-up of performers at the American Music Awards.

Cardi B will be hosting this year’s American Music Awards. The 29-year-old rap star also said in a press release shared by MRC Live & Alternative and ABC on Nov. 2, “When I received the invite to host the AMAs, I was so excited. I’m ready to bring my personality to the AMAs stage! Thank you to Jesse Collins, ABC and MRC for making this happen.”

This is the fifth consecutive year that a Black female star will front the AMAs. Cardi B follows actress Tracee Ellis Ross (2017-18), R&B star Ciara (2019) and actress Taraji P. Henson (2020).

“We are immensely excited to have the dynamic Cardi B bring her infectious energy to the American Music Awards as a first-time host,” said AMAs executive producer Collins. “She will excite the viewers, push the limits and deliver a show that will be remembered forever!”

READ MORE: Cardi B Has Been Selected to Host This Year’s American Music Awards

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Silk Sonic (@silksonic)

Cardi joins a long line of hip-hop stars to host or co-host the AMAs. Others include M.C. Hammer (1992), Will Smith (1994), Queen Latifah (1995), LL Cool J (2001), Sean Combs (2002) and Pitbull (2013-14), according to Billboard.

Silk Sonic’s Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak is up for three awards including music video and R&B song, for their hit “Leave the Door Open” from their debut album “An Evening with Silk Sonic,” along with pop duo.

Chlöe will serve up her hit debut single as a soloist “Have Mercy,” from the Xfinity stage.

Per People, the list of previously announced performers at the award show includes Olivia Rodrigo, Bad Bunny with Tainy and Julieta Venegas, Carrie Underwood and Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, New Edition with New Kids on the Block, Diplo, Måneskin, Mickey Guyton, Tyler, the Creator, Walker Hayes and Zoe Wees.

Previous articleVerzuz Consensus:  Stephanie Showed Up and Showed Out – Chaka Coulda Canceled | WATCH
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO