Chlöe and Silk Sonic to Perform at 2021 American Music Awards

*Silk Sonic and Chlöe (from Chloe x Halle) have been added to the star-studded line-up of performers at the American Music Awards.

Cardi B will be hosting this year’s American Music Awards. The 29-year-old rap star also said in a press release shared by MRC Live & Alternative and ABC on Nov. 2, “When I received the invite to host the AMAs, I was so excited. I’m ready to bring my personality to the AMAs stage! Thank you to Jesse Collins, ABC and MRC for making this happen.”

This is the fifth consecutive year that a Black female star will front the AMAs. Cardi B follows actress Tracee Ellis Ross (2017-18), R&B star Ciara (2019) and actress Taraji P. Henson (2020).

“We are immensely excited to have the dynamic Cardi B bring her infectious energy to the American Music Awards as a first-time host,” said AMAs executive producer Collins. “She will excite the viewers, push the limits and deliver a show that will be remembered forever!”

READ MORE: Cardi B Has Been Selected to Host This Year’s American Music Awards

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Silk Sonic (@silksonic)

Cardi joins a long line of hip-hop stars to host or co-host the AMAs. Others include M.C. Hammer (1992), Will Smith (1994), Queen Latifah (1995), LL Cool J (2001), Sean Combs (2002) and Pitbull (2013-14), according to Billboard.

Silk Sonic’s Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak is up for three awards including music video and R&B song, for their hit “Leave the Door Open” from their debut album “An Evening with Silk Sonic,” along with pop duo.

Chlöe will serve up her hit debut single as a soloist “Have Mercy,” from the Xfinity stage.

Per People, the list of previously announced performers at the award show includes Olivia Rodrigo, Bad Bunny with Tainy and Julieta Venegas, Carrie Underwood and Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, New Edition with New Kids on the Block, Diplo, Måneskin, Mickey Guyton, Tyler, the Creator, Walker Hayes and Zoe Wees.